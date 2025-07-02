



The enforced disappearance of Mahjabeen Baloch, a young polio survivor and student from Balochistan, Pakistan, has become a stark symbol of the ongoing human rights crisis facing the Baloch people.





According to the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), Mahjabeen was forcibly taken by state agency personnel on May 29, 2025, from Civil Hospital Quetta, without a legal warrant and in the presence of witnesses.





Her family, devastated and desperate, has reported that she was detained and transported to an undisclosed location, with no information provided about her fate or wellbeing.





Disturbingly, this incident followed the disappearance of her brother, Younus Baloch, who was similarly detained by security forces at their home in Basima a week earlier. Neither sibling has been presented before a court or charged with any crime, representing a grave violation of both Pakistani law and international human rights standards.





The case has drawn widespread condemnation from local activists and international organisations. Nasrullah Baloch, Chairman of the VBMP, has called on both provincial and federal authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safe return of Mahjabeen and her brother, emphasising that if there are any allegations against them, due legal process must be followed.





Sabiha Baloch, a leading figure in the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), highlighted the impunity with which such disappearances occur, noting that not a single official has publicly questioned Mahjabeen’s whereabouts.





She underscored the injustice of abducting a 24-year-old woman with a disability from her hostel, describing it as an example of the oppressive conditions under which the Baloch community is forced to live.





The broader context of Mahjabeen’s disappearance is one of systematic repression against the Baloch people, who have long faced enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and collective punishment at the hands of Pakistani security forces.





Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have condemned Mahjabeen’s abduction as part of a larger, deeply troubling pattern that runs contrary to Pakistan’s international obligations. Amnesty has called for a prompt, thorough, and transparent investigation, demanding that her whereabouts be revealed and that she be immediately released or presented before a court if there are legitimate charges.





The enforced disappearance of Mahjabeen Baloch not only exposes the brutality faced by the Baloch nation but also highlights the urgent need for accountability and rule of law in Pakistan. The silence and inaction of state authorities, coupled with the targeting of those who seek answers, have created an environment of fear and impunity.





This case has galvanised activists and human rights defenders, who continue to demand justice for Mahjabeen, her brother, and the countless other victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. The international community is watching, and the pressure is mounting on Pakistan to uphold its commitments to human rights, transparency, and justice.





Based On ANI Report







