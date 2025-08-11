



Group Captain Dilip Kamalkar Parulkar (Retd), a celebrated Indian Air Force (IAF) hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, passed away recently near Pune, Maharashtra, at the age of 82. His distinguished military career, beginning with his commissioning in March 1963, was marked by extraordinary courage and leadership, especially during the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.





Parulkar first garnered recognition during the 1965 Indo-Pak conflict when his aircraft was hit by enemy fire, injuring his right shoulder. Despite being advised to eject, he skilfully flew the damaged plane back to base, an act of exceptional bravery that earned him the Vayu Sena Medal.





His most renowned and heroic act took place during the 1971 Indo-Pak War when he was taken captive as a prisoner of war (PoW) in Pakistan. Demonstrating exceptional initiative and profound national pride, Wing Commander Parulkar masterminded and led a daring escape from a Pakistani PoW camp along with two fellow officers.





This escape, conducted under highly hostile and treacherous conditions, required relentless determination, resilience, and valour, culminating in a feat that commanded respect even from the adversary. For his distinguished service and this extraordinary act, he was awarded the Vishisht Sena Medal.





Throughout his career, Parulkar held significant positions such as Flying Instructor at the Air Force Academy, a two-year deputation to Singapore, and serving as Battalion Commander at the National Defence Academy. His leadership and spirited patriotism have left a lasting legacy and have inspired generations of air warriors in the IAF.





The Indian Air Force expressed profound condolences on his passing, describing him as an embodiment of unmatched courage, ingenuity, and pride in the force. His daring escape from captivity remains one of the most celebrated chapters in India's military history, exemplifying the indomitable spirit of the IAF during one of the nation’s defining conflicts.





Based On ANI Report







