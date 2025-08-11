



Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev lauded the Indian leadership's combined political and military decision-making in the success of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, as a measured response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.





Sachdev emphasised that the operation achieved its objectives by targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, while deliberately avoiding full-scale war with Pakistan.





He praised the synchronisation between military and political leaders, highlighting their choice to pause the operation after fulfilling their goals, asserting that the readiness to resume if necessary remains intact. Reflecting on remarks by the Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Sachdev confirmed the authenticity of the IAF’s statements and evidence, urging the public to trust the Armed Forces and government on counter-terrorism and diplomatic matters.





Operation Sindoor was a highly calibrated military campaign, initiated in response to the Pakistan-based terrorist group "The Resistance Front" attack in Pahalgam. India’s strategic response targeted nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with precision missile and air strikes, strictly focusing on terror infrastructure and avoiding civilian or general military targets.





Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks, targeting multiple Indian military installations, including key airbases across northern and western India. India’s robust air defence systems successfully intercepted these attacks, and the Indian Air Force carried out further precision strikes on Pakistani airbases, radar sites, and communication centres, using advanced weapons such as Rafale jets equipped with SCALP missiles, BrahMos cruise missiles, and loitering munitions.





Significant outcomes of the operation included the shooting down of at least five Pakistani fighter jets and one large military aircraft, hailed as India’s largest-ever recorded surface-to-air kill, largely executed with the Russian-made S-400 air defence system.





The IAF’s public release of video and satellite imagery evidence marked a departure from more secretive past operations and served to demonstrate India’s military precision and credible achievements.





The operation's restraint and clear objective allowed it to avoid escalating into a full-scale war, a decision underscored by political and military leadership coordination. Hostilities ceased following direct communication between the two countries’ Directors General of Military Operations, without third-party mediation.





Operation Sindoor sent a strong signal internationally regarding India’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and showcased India's advanced military capabilities and strategic diplomacy. It also reflected a shift toward self-reliance in defence technology and national security strategy, balancing effective counter-terror operations with carefully managed escalation control.





The operation was recognised globally for its precision and measured approach, underscoring India's commitment to protecting its sovereignty while avoiding broader conflict.





Based On ANI Report







