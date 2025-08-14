

In modern warfare, the battlefield extends far beyond physical terrain into the invisible realm of the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS). Electronic Warfare (EW) involves the strategic use of the EMS to intercept, disrupt, and manipulate enemy communications and radar systems, effectively controlling the information environment to secure battlefield dominance. For India, mastering EW is not only a defence imperative but also a major opportunity to boost its electronics and semiconductor industries, innovation ecosystem, and global defence export ambitions.





India’s journey in EW commenced modestly in the 1980s and 1990s, rooted in selective imports and nascent domestic efforts. However, the last decade has witnessed a rapid acceleration fuelled by focused research and development led by DRDO, strategic feedback from armed forces, and growing collaborations with both public sector units and private industry leaders like TATA Advanced Systems, L&T Defence, Data Patterns, and Centum Electronics.





Indigenous systems such as the Samyukta EW platform for the Army, Shakti EW Suite for the Navy, and the Divya Drishti ELINT system mark significant milestones in India’s capability to detect, analyse, jam, and counteract enemy electronic signals across a broad frequency spectrum.





The global EW market is projected to reach $25 billion by 2028, with Asia-Pacific leading growth. India’s defence modernisation plans involving over ₹1.5 lakh crore in electronics-heavy systems, combined with government policies like the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and Positive Indigenisation Lists, are creating an enabling environment for indigenous production of critical EW subsystems including receivers, jamming pods, and radar warning systems.





This favourable policy environment, together with a robust domestic supply chain supported by initiatives like Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for electronics and semiconductor fabs, is expected to drive an 8–10% CAGR in India’s EW market over the coming five years.





Electronic warfare opens extensive B2B opportunities across multiple layers of the value chain. There is growing demand for high-performance radio frequency (RF) components such as amplifiers, low-noise receivers, and microwave monolithic integrated circuits (MMICs). Embedded processing platforms involving FPGAs, GPUs, and custom ASICs are vital for real-time signal analysis.





Software solutions leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning are key for cognitive EW capabilities that enable automatic identification, classification, and anomaly detection of signals. Additionally, Indian original equipment manufacturers are positioned to provide rugged, military-grade enclosures and testing services adhering to stringent MIL-STD certifications.





On the operational front, India’s EW efforts have evolved into comprehensive multi-domain warfare capabilities. Integrated platforms like Samyukta and Himashakti provide mobility and effectiveness even in challenging geographies such as high-altitude border areas.





The convergence of EW with cyber warfare—labelled Cyber-Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA)—allows synchronised offensive and defensive actions in both digital and electromagnetic realms, enhancing the incapacitation of enemy networks and communications. Emerging technologies such as directed energy weapons that use high-power microwave systems to neutralise drones and missiles further extend the frontiers of EW. The integration of 5G and beyond commercial wireless technologies promises higher-speed interception and jamming abilities.





The strategic importance of EMS control is underscored by its direct influence on battlefield success. Securing electromagnetic dominance allows the disruption of enemy command and control, logistics, and communication infrastructures even before kinetic actions commence. This spectrum supremacy, supported by AI-powered adaptive EW systems and real-time situational awareness, delivers a critical tactical advantage against near-peer adversaries and asymmetric threats.





Beyond defence, India is positioning itself as an emerging global player in the export of electronic warfare equipment, targeting friendly countries in Southeast Asia and Africa. EW products' high value-to-weight ratio makes them particularly attractive for international defence trade. To seize this global opportunity, Indian companies must invest in defence-grade R&D, secure strict compliance certifications, forge international technology partnerships, and capitalise on government incentives like iDEX and the DRDO Technology Development Fund.





Electronic warfare in India represents a strategic necessity and a high-growth industry frontier. With coordinated government policy, expanding indigenous capabilities, cutting-edge research, and growing industry participation, India is poised to assert leadership in the EMS domain.





Controlling this invisible battlefield will not only secure national defence superiority but also empower India’s electronics ecosystem to thrive in the global defence technology arena. The spectrum battlefield is indeed open, and India's electronic warfare industry is ready to take the lead.





Agencies







