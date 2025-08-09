



Following the success of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is undertaking significant upgrades to its air defence network to counter modern aerial threats, particularly focusing on drones and swarm systems.





This strategic enhancement is driven by lessons learned not only from Operation Sindoor but also from recent global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict, where the threat landscape has evolved from traditional fighter aircraft to low-flying, electrically operated drones with minimal radar and infrared signatures.





To strengthen protection of high-value strategic assets, the Indian Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for acquiring Air Defence Fire Control Radar – Drone Detector (ADFCR-DD) systems.





These multifunctional active array search radars with digital beam forming capability are designed to detect, track, classify, and neutralise threats ranging from fighter jets and helicopters to small drones with low radar cross-sections.





Each radar system will be lightweight, vehicle-mounted, and capable of controlling at least two L/70 or successor guns, while also providing target data to very short-range air defence systems.





The radar systems will include a combination of search radar, track radar, fire control system, and electro-optical fire control with Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) capability, ensuring effectiveness against jamming and electronic countermeasures.





The impetus for this upgrade originates strongly from Operation Sindoor, where Pakistan employed drones and swarm attacks for surveillance and strikes on civil and military targets.





Indian Army air defence weapon systems such as the L/70, ZU 2B, and Schilka, firing smart ammunition, were credited with cost-effective neutralisation of these threats, but the Army now seeks to enhance efficiency by integrating these guns with advanced fire control radars for better target identification and engagement, especially against the smallest and hardest-to-detect drones.





The RFI requests vendors to provide cost and delivery timelines for 12, 24, 36, and 48 sets of these radar systems, with shortlisted equipment to be tested on a "no cost, no commitment" basis under operational conditions within India.





This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Indian Army to modernise its air defence capabilities in response to evolving aerial threats, thus maintaining robust defence readiness and protection of critical infrastructure and strategic locations.





Operation Sindoor itself marked a new paradigm in India's military doctrine, shifting from reactive defence to pre-emptive and punitive strikes.





During this operation, India effectively neutralised terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan, including drone and missile threats, demonstrating tactical adaptability and the effectiveness of layered air defence involving legacy and modern weapon systems.





The success of such operations highlights the importance of advanced detection and neutralisation technologies against emerging drone threats, further motivating the Army’s ongoing network enhancement.





The Indian Army’s air defence upgrade strategy post-Operation Sindoor focuses on leveraging advanced radar technology integrated with legacy artillery to build a resilient, multi-layered defence against increasingly sophisticated aerial threats, ensuring strategic assets remain protected in a rapidly evolving threat environment.





Based On India Today Report







