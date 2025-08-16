



China has delivered the third of eight advanced Hangor-class submarines to Pakistan, marking a significant step in strengthening Pakistan’s naval capabilities amid the strategic dynamics of the Indian Ocean region.





The launching ceremony for the third submarine, designated PNS/M Mangro, was held on August 14, 2025, at the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd, Shuangliu Base, in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. The event was attended by high-ranking officials from both Pakistan and China, including Pakistan’s Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Project-2, Vice Admiral Abdul Samad.





The Hangor-class submarines, an export variant of China’s Type 039B Yuan-class diesel-electric attack submarines, are equipped with cutting-edge weaponry and advanced sensor systems. These submarines boast strong underwater combat capabilities, exceptional stealth characteristics, high mobility, long endurance, and formidable firepower.





The submarines are approximately 76 meters long, with a hull diameter of 8.4 meters and a displacement of 2,800 tons, featuring air-independent propulsion technology. Their armament includes torpedoes, cruise missiles, and anti-ship missiles, making them formidable assets for anti-access/area denial operations in the region.





China is building four of the eight submarines in China, while the remaining four will be constructed in Pakistan at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW) through a Transfer of Technology (ToT) program. This collaboration reflects a deepening defence partnership between the two countries.





The delivery of these submarines is part of a broader Chinese effort to enhance Pakistan’s naval strength amid its own expanding maritime presence in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean, notably with developments in Gwadar port, Balochistan. The effort includes not only submarines but also four modern naval frigates supplied over recent years and substantial military hardware imports. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), China has supplied over 81 percent of Pakistan’s military hardware recently, including VT-4 battle tanks, J-10CE multi-role fighter jets, and Pakistan’s first spy ship, Rizwan.





Vice Admiral Abdul Samad emphasized at the launch the strategic importance of the Hangor-class submarines in maintaining regional power balance and maritime stability. The submarines add a new dimension to the longstanding Pakistan-China defence cooperation. Chinese military expert Zhang Junshe highlighted the submarines’ technological advancement, noting their strong stealth, sensor suite, and combat capabilities.





This build-up enhances Pakistan’s strategic posture in what is often considered India’s maritime backyard, prompting considerations of regional naval power dynamics. China’s support to Pakistan through these advanced assets also underscores Beijing’s intention to establish a stronger military influence in the Indian Ocean region while bolstering Pakistan as a strategic ally.





The third-submarine delivery continues the steady progress of the $5 billion contract for eight submarines, representing one of China’s most valuable military export deals, while enhancing Pakistan’s underwater warfare capabilities and contributing to regional maritime security equilibrium.





