



INS Himgiri, the latest stealth guided-missile frigate delivered to the Indian Navy under Project-17A by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), marks a significant advancement in India’s indigenous naval capabilities. Measuring 149 meters in length with a displacement of 6,670 tons, this frigate exemplifies next-generation warship design driven by stealth, automation, and modular construction.





It is powered by a Combined Diesel and Gas (CODAG) propulsion system, enabling speeds up to 28 knots and an extended operational range suitable for sustained blue-water missions, including power projection across the Indo-Pacific region.





A hallmark of INS Himgiri is its formidable weapons suite that enhances multi-domain combat effectiveness. Central to its offensive punch is the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, capable of striking both land and sea targets with precision at ranges extending up to 400-450 kilometers. This missile, among the fastest cruise missiles globally, travels at nearly three times the speed of sound, ensuring high lethality and minimal enemy reaction time.





For air defence, INS Himgiri carries the Barak 8 surface-to-air missile system, integrated with advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which enables long-range, multi-target tracking and interception of incoming aircraft or anti-ship missiles with high probability of kill. Close-in defence is handled by rapid-fire Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) to neutralize threats that manage to penetrate outer layers.





The frigate further incorporates sophisticated electronic warfare suites, torpedo tubes, and RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers, providing layered anti-submarine warfare capability. Its aviation deck supports operations of multi-role helicopters, enhancing its surveillance, anti-submarine, and strike flexibility. INS Himgiri’s integrated indigenous combat management system amalgamates data from multiple sensors including 3D surveillance radars, creating a comprehensive situational awareness network that detects and tracks threats in air, surface, and underwater domains well before they pose a danger.





Approximately 75% of the vessel’s components and systems are indigenously developed and manufactured, underscoring India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to boost self-reliance in strategic defence technology. This high level of indigenous content, combined with cutting-edge stealth features such as low radar cross-section and infrared signature reduction materials, makes INS Himgiri a silent but powerful underwater and surface combatant.





Operationally, INS Himgiri is designed for versatility and endurance, capable of sustained deployments spanning thousands of nautical miles without refuelling. This makes it an ideal asset for escorting carrier strike groups, securing sea lanes, and exerting maritime deterrence in strategically critical zones like the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, and wider Indo-Pacific.





Compared globally, while not the largest or fastest, INS Himgiri achieves a balanced synthesis of stealth, firepower, endurance, and cost efficiency that positions it as one of the most capable frigates within its category.





NS Himgiri goes beyond being a mere warship—it is a symbol of India’s rising strategic autonomy and defence manufacturing prowess. Its array of BrahMos missiles, advanced sensors, multi-layered defence systems, and blue-water operational capability significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s combat fleet, contributing to maritime security and deterrence in a complex geopolitical environment.





As part of the Project-17A class, INS Himgiri exemplifies modern naval warfare trends towards stealth, automation, and multi-domain versatility, securing its role as a pivotal asset in India’s naval modernization drive.





Based On Republic World Video Report







