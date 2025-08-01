



Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 civilians, including 25 Indians and one Nepali, India significantly escalated its counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Indian armed forces launched a series of intensified and coordinated missions aimed at dismantling terror networks and preventing further infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC). Among these, Operation Shiv Shakti emerged as a pivotal anti-infiltration and counter-terror operation executed by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps in close coordination with the Jammu & Kashmir Police.





Operation Shiv Shakti was launched in late July 2025, immediately following other major operations such as Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor. It specifically focused on the Degwar sector of the Poonch district, a strategically sensitive region near the LoC known for frequent militant activity.





The operation was designed to intercept and neutralize terrorists attempting to infiltrate Indian territory before they could reach civilian settlements or critical infrastructure. Intelligence inputs indicated that well-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were attempting to infiltrate through the Maldivalan area of Degwar, exploiting foggy and rainy weather conditions to evade detection.





During the operation, Indian Army troops, supported by local police units, established ambush posts and closely monitored suspicious movement. When the terrorists attempted to cross, the security forces challenged them, leading to an intense firefight.





The operation successfully eliminated two Pakistani militants, with three weapons—including Chinese and Turkish pistols—recovered from them. Post-operation cordon and search activities ensured no remaining threats in the area. The operation highlighted exemplary joint coordination between the Army and police forces and showcased precise and swift action in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.





Operation Shiv Shakti was part of a broader surge in counter-terror activities initiated after the Pahalgam attack. In the span of approximately 100 days following the attack, Indian security forces killed 12 of the most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Among those eliminated, six were Pakistani nationals, while the rest were local militants implicated in significant terror incidents.





This string of operations also included Operation Mahadev, where three terrorists—identified as perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack—were killed near Srinagar using intelligence from satellite interception and local sources.





Similarly, Operation Sindoor, a cross-border strike carried out in early May 2025, neutralized over 100 terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, displaying India's proactive stance in dismantling terror infrastructure beyond its borders.





Significantly, before these operations, intelligence agencies reported the existence of approximately 42 active terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir sheltering around 110 to 130 terrorists, with an estimated 70-75 terrorists active in the Kashmir Valley and 60-65 in Jammu, Rajouri, and Poonch. These figures underscored the persistent threat necessitating sustained, multi-agency counter-terrorism efforts.





Operation Shiv Shakti exemplifies the Indian armed forces' strategic and tactical response to the security challenges post-Pahalgam attack. Through vigilant use of intelligence, coordinated multi-agency operations, and swift offensive actions in sensitive border areas like Poonch, India has succeeded in killing 12 terrorists in 100 days, thereby significantly disrupting terrorist networks and enhancing security in Jammu and Kashmir.





This operation, along with others, underscores India's resolve to pre-empt and neutralize cross-border terrorism at and beyond the LoC, safeguarding civilian lives and maintaining regional stability.





Based On India Today Video Report







