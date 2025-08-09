



The BRICS bloc—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has increasingly united in response to rising US tariffs, which were intended to isolate and weaken the group but have instead enhanced its strategic coherence and political solidarity.





The latest US tariff package under President Donald Trump has been exceptionally tough, with India and Brazil facing steep 50% tariffs on numerous goods, South Africa subjected to 30% duties on mineral and metal exports, and China currently under a temporary 90-day tariff pause that may be lifted soon.





Trump’s measures have aimed to punish and fracture BRICS by penalising countries over issues like Russian oil imports, yet this strategy has backfired by drawing the countries closer together in resistance to US trade pressure.





India’s strategic response is marked by active diplomatic maneuvers to balance its BRICS membership with maintaining crucial ties with the US. Despite facing tariff hikes, India’s exports have grown steadily, showing resilience amid the tensions, partly driven by US companies increasing imports ahead of more tariffs.





India is deepening its cooperation with BRICS partners, exemplified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent dialogues with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who has urged a joint BRICS response to US tariffs rather than individual negotiations.





Modi’s upcoming visit to China for the SCO summit and high-level communications with Russia—amid confirmed visits and discussions on energy and defence—underline India’s focus on multilateralism and economic diversification to counterbalance US pressure.





Within BRICS, Brazil, currently presiding over the bloc, has taken the lead on a diplomatic front by planning a coordinated statement with other member countries, including India and China.





Brazilian President Lula da Silva openly criticised unilateral US tariffs and advocated for collective action among BRICS nations—rejecting direct trade talks with the US under the current pressure and instead pushing for solidarity in global economic governance and trade policy.





The US administration labels BRICS as “anti-American” and has threatened additional tariffs on any countries deepening economic ties with the bloc, with particular emphasis on efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar and promote alternative multilateral trade frameworks.





India counters this by emphasising the need for autonomous financial strategies, strengthening South-South cooperation, and leveraging multilateral platforms rather than bilateral concessions that undermine collective interests.





Indian officials stress the desire for a multilateral system where agreements are made collectively rather than the US negotiating alone, viewing BRICS unity as a strategic hedge against unilateral US tactics.





India’s moves amid the US tariff pressures demonstrate a calculated balancing act: strengthening ties among BRICS to build economic and geopolitical resilience, engaging diplomatically with all members to form a united front, while cautiously maintaining and seeking to rebuild its complex but critical economic relationship with the US.





The ongoing tariff confrontations have inadvertently accelerated BRICS integration, challenging US dominance in global trade and signalling a shift toward a more coordinated and assertive bloc on the world stage.





Agencies







