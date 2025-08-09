



The Indian Army has recently issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of upgraded PMS (Ponton Modular System) Assault Bridges. This move indicates the Army's ongoing efforts to enhance its engineering and bridging capabilities with advanced, more capable equipment.





The PMS Assault Bridges are crucial for enabling mechanised and infantry forces to quickly overcome obstacles such as rivers, canals, and ditches during operations, facilitating rapid mobility and sustaining offensive and defensive manoeuvres.





The upgraded bridges are expected to improve upon previous versions with enhancements in span length, deployment speed, mechanical launching and retrieval capabilities, ruggedness, and mobility to keep pace with modern mechanised units.





These attributes are critical for ensuring seamless and swift operational movement in diverse terrain conditions. The procurement aligns with India's broader defence modernisation and self-reliance initiatives, emphasising indigenisation and technology advancement in military equipment.





Previously, the Indian Army inducted modular mechanically-launched assault bridges developed by DRDO and produced by Larsen & Toubro, which have a 46-meter span and are mounted on heavy mobility 8x8 and 10x10 vehicle platforms.





These bridges replaced the older manual medium girder bridges, significantly enhancing the speed and efficiency of bridging operations. The upgraded PMS Assault Bridges are likely to build on this platform, offering improved operational effectiveness and integration with modern mechanised forces.





The RFI for upgraded PMS Assault Bridges reflects the Indian Army's strategic priority to bolster its tactical bridging capabilities with technologically advanced, highly mobile assault bridges designed for rapid deployment to support fast-paced mechanised operations, thereby strengthening its engineering resilience and battlefield maneuverability.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







