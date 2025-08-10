



The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a massive manhunt following a violent incident in Meghalaya’s Southwest Khasi Hills district, where suspected Bangladesh police personnel and criminals illegally crossed into Indian territory and attacked villagers in the remote Rongdongai village near the Bangladesh border.





According to the police, about eight to nine armed Bangladeshi nationals entered the village late at night. They reportedly fired shots, assaulted villagers, and stabbed one villager who had intercepted them.





During the attack, the assailants forcibly handcuffed the villager, Balsrang A Marak, and attempted to abduct him, marching him toward the border. Mr. Marak managed to escape by sprinting into a nearby house, despite being fired upon, and the intruders fled the scene.





Authorities recovered several incriminating items at the site, including a Bangladesh police constable’s identity card, handcuffs, a magazine cover, a pistol holster, radio sets, mobile phones, face masks, an axe, a wire cutter, and currency from Bangladesh.





Police believe the gang was involved not only in this violent incursion but also likely engaged in cattle smuggling and illegal extraction of natural resources like sand and stone through the porous and difficult terrain along the riverine Indo-Bangladesh border.





A joint operation by the BSF and Meghalaya Police led to the arrest of four suspects identified as Mefus Rehman, Jangir Alom, Meruphur Rahman, and Saem Hussain. The suspects had discarded weapons and ID cards before being caught. The search for the remaining gang members is ongoing.





This attack is part of a series of recent security incidents in the region. On August 7, eight suspected Bangladesh nationals illegally entered a stone quarry in the same district but managed to escape before police could apprehend them. These incidents have intensified concerns regarding border security vigilance in remote areas with challenging terrain that facilitates illegal crossings.





The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised stern action against illegal infiltration, stating that 10 Bangladeshi infiltrators were recently pushed back from the Sribhumi sector.





He reiterated that attempts to alter the state's demography through illegal immigration would not be tolerated, underlining the ongoing commitment of security forces to securing India’s borders and repelling infiltrators.





The security apparatus is intensifying operations and adopting advanced measures to counteract these incursions, smuggling, and criminal networks exploiting porous border areas, with a focus on ensuring the safety of border communities and maintaining territorial integrity.





Based On A PTI Report







