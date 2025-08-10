



India has officially welcomed the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for August 15, 2025, in Alaska, expressing hope that it could help bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





The Ministry of External Affairs of India stated that the meeting "holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace." India endorsed the summit and affirmed its readiness to support these peace efforts.





This stance aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated message that "this is not an era of war," emphasising the importance of a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.





The announcement of the summit and India's support come amid tensions where US President Donald Trump has criticised India for continuing purchases of Russian crude oil, leading to increased tariffs on Indian goods. Despite this, India has maintained that it will protect its national interests and has called out what it sees as double standards in sanctions applied by the US and European Union.





Prime Minister Modi recently held a phone conversation with President Putin, where they reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Russia and discussed the latest developments concerning Ukraine.





On the economic front, India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with Russia's first deputy prime minister Denis Manturov to explore industrial collaborations, including in the aviation sector.





The Trump-Putin summit also reflects the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since 2021 and will be Putin's first US visit since 2015.





Speaking ahead of the summit, Trump indicated that a peace deal might involve some territorial swaps between Russia and Ukraine, a notion firmly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who insists on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.





India has positioned itself as a positive supporter of the US-Russia dialogue aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, advocating for peace and diplomacy, while balancing its own strategic relations with both countries amidst complex geopolitical pressures.





Based On ET News Report







