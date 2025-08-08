



New high-resolution images captured by India’s Chandrayaan-2 lunar orbiter have uncovered remarkable details of the crash landing of the Athena lander, a mission by the Houston-based company Intuitive Machines aiming to deliver NASA science instruments near the Moon’s south pole.





The Athena lander touched down on March 6, 2025, in the challenging and shadowed region of Mons Mouton. Although initial updates confirmed that Athena reached the lunar surface, further analysis revealed it had landed on its side inside a shallow crater approximately 250 meters from its intended target.





The images, taken on March 7 by Chandrayaan-2’s Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC) with an impressive resolution of 0.25 meters, reveal not only the precise resting location of Athena but also a series of annotated drag marks trailing away from the lander’s hull in the lunar Regolith.





These drag marks provide clear evidence that Athena did not land gently; instead, it slid or dragged sideways after initial contact with the surface, confirming a lateral, low-angle impact. Such physical traces are visible as streaks and gouges in the powdery lunar soil, underscoring the dynamic and rough nature of the touchdown.





The crash was mainly attributed to the failure of the lander’s laser altimeter during descent, which resulted in unreliable altitude data. This technical glitch, combined with the difficult lighting conditions with stark shadows near the lunar south pole, led Athena to tip or skid, ultimately landing on its side instead of making a vertical touchdown.





This orientation had further adverse effects, with the solar panels facing away from sunlight and the antenna partially blocked, which caused the lander’s power to rapidly deplete and communications to be lost less than 13 hours after touchdown.





ISRO has yet to officially release these exceptional images; however, they were obtained from the Chandrayaan-2 data archives by a German-based Indian researcher, illustrating the growing role of citizen scientists in advancing planetary exploration.





The Athena mission, similar to the fate of the earlier IM-1 Odysseus lander, highlights both the perils and progress inherent in commercial lunar exploration efforts.





Despite the premature end of Athena’s scientific operations, the data collected and the subsequent high-resolution images from Chandrayaan-2 contribute valuable insight into the technical challenges of lunar landings in difficult terrains and lighting conditions.





These findings help shape the understanding and mitigation strategies for future missions, reflecting the evolving landscape of lunar exploration powered by both governmental and private entities.





The Athena mission’s outcome underscores the importance of precise navigation systems and adaptability to the Moon’s unique environmental conditions for successful landings in such critical and scientifically valuable sites near the lunar south pole.





Based On India Today Report







