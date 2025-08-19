



On August 11, 2025, a serious maritime incident occurred near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, where two Chinese vessels collided while aggressively pursuing a smaller Philippine Coast Guard patrol boat, BRP Suluan.





The collision involved a Chinese Coast Guard Type 056 corvette (hull 3104) ramming bow-first into the side of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Type 052D destroyer, Guilin (hull 164). The impact severely damaged the corvette’s bow, rendering it temporarily unseaworthy and likely causing casualties among the Chinese coast guardsmen aboard.





Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) video captured the entire event, showing the Chinese vessels aggressively harassing the much smaller Philippine vessel within 10 nautical miles of Scarborough Shoal, a disputed maritime feature under Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ) jurisdiction but illegally occupied by China since 2012. The PCG offered humanitarian aid to the Chinese crew after the collision, which Beijing refused.





The incident marks a significant escalation in China’s assertive maritime behaviour in the South China Sea. Unlike previous grey zone tactics typically conducted by China’s Coast Guard and maritime militia, this event involved a PLAN naval destroyer directly engaging in harassment, signalling a more militarised and confrontational posture.





China also declared an exclusion zone of 25-30 nautical miles around Scarborough Shoal in mid-2024, further enforcing control over traditionally Filipino fishing grounds despite a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling invalidating China’s expansive territorial claims in this area based on international law (UNCLOS).





China’s response to the collision has been to suppress information domestically and issue aggressive propaganda internationally, blaming the Philippines for provocative maneuvers. Chinese state media and official experts falsely accused the Philippine Coast Guard of orchestrating the incident for sympathy and portrayed the collision as caused by the smaller Philippine vessel's recklessness, rather than China’s high-speed pursuit and blocking tactics.





Beijing’s Ministry of Defence rejected responsibility, accusing the Philippines of endangering Chinese personnel and warned Manila against further provocative actions while asserting China’s right to countermeasures. This narrative contradicts the video evidence clearly showing reckless Chinese manoeuvres leading to the collision.





The Philippine government strongly condemned China’s conduct as reckless, dangerous, and illegal under international law. The Department of National Defence described the incident as “atrocious and inane behaviour” on China’s part. Commodore Jay Tarriela of the PCG emphasized that Philippine patrols were lawful and took place within their EEZ, upholding a rules-based order ignored by China.





The Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to protect its fishermen's traditional livelihoods amid Chinese blockades and intimidation with humanitarian missions, not provocations.





Internationally, the incident drew firm condemnation and calls for restraint. The United States, a treaty ally of the Philippines, condemned China’s dangerous actions and deployed naval vessels USS Higgins and USS Cincinnati near Scarborough Shoal as a show of support and to uphold freedom of navigation. Australia, Japan, and New Zealand also criticized China’s unprofessional conduct, emphasizing adherence to international maritime law and the need to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.





Analysts and experts highlight the collision as a dangerous symptom of China’s growing maritime militancy and unprofessional military culture.





The involvement of a warship in a supposed law enforcement operation represents a troubling escalation. The incident dangerously pushed the boundaries of confrontation, risking a far worse outcome if the Chinese destroyer had instead struck the smaller Philippine vessel, potentially causing deaths and invoking mutual defence treaty obligations between the Philippines and the US.





This incident underscores the fragility of the rules-based order in the region and China's aggressive attempt to impose control through coercion and escalating force.





The collision of Chinese vessels while aggressively pursuing a Philippine Coast Guard ship off Scarborough Shoal reflects China's reckless and increasingly militarized approach in the contested South China Sea, its disregard for international legal rulings, and blatant violations of maritime safety rules.





The incident has led to heightened tensions, condemnation from multiple countries, and a stark warning of the risks posed by China's escalating belligerence in a geopolitically sensitive region. The Philippines, supported by international partners, continues to assert its sovereign rights amid China’s ongoing attempts at intimidation and territorial theft.





Based On ANI Report







