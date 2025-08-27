



The Chinese government has posthumously honoured late Dr. B K Basu with a commemorative medal for his significant contribution during the Second Sino-Japanese War as part of the Indian Medical Mission.





The "80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression" commemorative medal was presented on behalf of the Chinese government, acknowledging Dr. Basu's role alongside fellow Indian medical volunteers, particularly Dr. Dwarkanath Shantaram Kotnis. The medal was received by Dr. Singh, who is Dr. Basu’s medical heir.





Dr. Bjoy Kumar Basu was deployed to China in the late 1930s amid the Japanese invasion, where he provided crucial medical assistance to the Chinese people across nearly five years from 1938 to 1943.





He was a colleague of Dr. Kotnis, and both were part of a five-member Indian Medical Mission sent to support the Chinese in their war of resistance. Their work involved extensive medical care under challenging war conditions.





The Chinese government, represented by Ambassador Xu Feihong, emphasised that China will always remember and honor the sacrifices of these Indian doctors, who stood with China in its darkest times.





Beyond his wartime contributions, Dr. Basu played a pivotal role in introducing Chinese acupuncture techniques to India. In 1958-59, he spent six months in China studying acupuncture, after which he brought the knowledge back to India, pioneering the practice there.





He further promoted acupuncture through establishing organisations such as the Acupuncture Association of India and the Dr. Kotnis Memorial Committee. His efforts helped integrate acupuncture into Indian healthcare and inspired many practitioners. Dr. Basu's legacy reflects both his medical aid during a critical period in China and his lasting impact on medical practices in India.





The Indian Medical Mission, initiated under the leadership of Subhas Chandra Bose and supported by figures including Jawaharlal Nehru, was a symbol of solidarity between India and China during a period when both nations were struggling against aggression and colonial pressures. The mission's arrival in China was warmly received by Chinese leaders including Mao Zedong, highlighting the importance of their aid.





Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong also linked the historic victory over fascism during the war to contemporary calls for justice and peace, advocating for multilateralism and resistance against unilateralism in today's world. This pinned Dr. Basu’s contributions not just in historical context, but also as a foundation for ongoing international cooperation and peacekeeping efforts.





Dr. B K Basu is celebrated by both China and India for extraordinary medical service during the Second Sino-Japanese War and for pioneering acupuncture treatment in India, bridging the two nations through medicine and friendship over many decades.





Based On ANI Report







