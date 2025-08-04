The second batch of BrahMos was delivered via sea in April 2025



Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. arrived in New Delhi for a five-day state visit, his first since taking office, aimed at strengthening strategic, defence, and trade ties between India and the Philippines. A key focus of this visit is to discuss defence and maritime security cooperation, including the acquisition of additional defence equipment from India, specifically the BrahMos missile system.





India delivered the second batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile systems to the Philippines in April 2025, as part of a $375 million deal signed in January 2022 for three BrahMos missile batteries. The first batch was delivered in April 2024.





These missiles, jointly developed by India's DRDO and Russia's NPOM, have a range of 290 km and can travel at speeds of Mach 2.8. They are versatile, launchable from land, sea, air, and submarines, performing anti-ship and land-attack roles, significantly enhancing the Philippines' defence capabilities amid rising maritime tensions with China in the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea).





The Philippines is exploring further purchases of BrahMos systems due to their quality, affordability, and strategic importance in countering China's maritime claims. Two more BrahMos missile batteries are expected to be delivered over the coming years. Defense and maritime cooperation between India and the Philippines continues to deepen, including joint naval exercises, as Manila reinforces its strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.





This defence collaboration occurs against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions. The Philippines faces ongoing maritime disputes with China over areas such as the Scarborough Shoal and Spratly Islands, intensifying the need for robust defensive measures.





India's role as a defence partner expands not just with the Philippines but also other ASEAN countries like Indonesia and Vietnam, who are in talks with India regarding BrahMos missile deals ranging from $450 million to $625 million, illustrating India's growing presence in Southeast Asia's security landscape.





On the economic front, bilateral trade between India and the Philippines has surpassed $3 billion. Both nations aim to expand trade relations further, including efforts to negotiate agreements with the United States to reduce existing tariffs on their goods, facilitating increased commerce alongside strategic cooperation.





President Marcos’s visit to India underscores the Philippines' intention to strengthen defence and maritime security capabilities through BrahMos missile acquisitions and broader strategic partnerships with India, particularly as part of its response to China’s maritime assertiveness. The visit also signals an expansion of economic ties and cooperation in multiple sectors beyond defence.





Based On A TOI Report







