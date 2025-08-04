DRDO is independently testing its own high-performance ramjet engine





India and Russia are currently engaged in discussions to manufacture ramjet engines for the BrahMos and BrahMos-NG supersonic cruise missiles within India, as reported by Sputnik India.





This move represents a significant stride toward enhancing India's defence self-reliance under initiatives like "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat."





The collaboration focuses on localising the production of liquid-fuelled ramjet engines, which are crucial for the BrahMos missile system's supersonic speed and precision strike capabilities.





Ramjet engines work by compressing incoming air using the missile’s forward motion instead of rotating compressor blades, making them highly efficient at supersonic speeds (around Mach 3). The BrahMos missile, a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, is the fastest supersonic cruise missile globally, achieving speeds of Mach 2.8 to 3.5 with strike ranges of up to 800 km depending on the variant. These missiles can be deployed from land, sea, air, and submarines, offering versatile operational capabilities.





The BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) missile variant in development is lighter, designed for medium and light fighter aircraft such as the TEJAS and MiG-29, and will feature stealth shaping and advanced electronic counter-countermeasures. It will also be capable of launch from torpedo tubes, enhancing its utility in submarine warfare.





India has made progress in indigenous ramjet fuel development with the DRDO’s Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE) successfully testing a liquid ramjet fuel capable of operating at extremely low temperatures (-50°C to -55°C), thereby reducing dependence on Russian imports.





Moreover, DRDO is actively developing a 350 mm diameter liquid-fuelled ramjet (LFRJ) engine based on technology acquired through the BrahMos joint venture. This engine will not only power both the BrahMos and BrahMos-NG missiles but also future aerial target drones to aid Indian Air Force pilot training. A technology transfer agreement is in place to facilitate local engine production.





The planned manufacturing facility is located at the BrahMos Aerospace plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated in 2024. Spanning 80 hectares and developed at a cost of ₹300 crore, this facility includes multiple units and a Strategic Materials Technology Complex for aerospace-grade components.





It aims to produce between 80 to 150 BrahMos and BrahMos-NG missiles annually starting from 2026, significantly bolstering India's missile production capacity and strategic autonomy.





This collaboration between India and Russia not only strengthens their long-standing strategic defense partnership but also aligns with India's efforts to reduce foreign dependence in critical defense technologies. The indigenous manufacturing of ramjet engines is expected to lower the cost of the BrahMos missiles, making them more competitive in the global defense market while enabling further advancements in missile range and performance.





Overall, the talks between India and Russia to manufacture BrahMos and BrahMos-NG ramjet engines domestically reflect a broad commitment to advanced defence production capabilities and technological self-reliance, securing India's position as a key global player in supersonic missile technology.





IDN (With Inputs From Sputnik India)







