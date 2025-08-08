



The Philippines, a maritime rival of China, is reportedly close to finalising a deal to acquire India's Akash-1S surface-to-air missile system to bolster its air defence capabilities amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.





The Akash-1S has proven its effectiveness during India's Operation Sindoor, where it successfully intercepted and shot down Pakistan’s Fateh-1 guided rocket, a key highlight showcasing its capability to neutralise fast-moving aerial threats including cruise missiles, drones, and short-range ballistic rockets.





This missile system has a range of up to 45 km and can engage targets at altitudes up to 20 km, using an indigenous active radio-frequency seeker paired with the Rajendra phased-array radar, which can track 64 targets and guide 12 missiles simultaneously.





The interest by the Philippines in Akash-1S reflects its desire to augment current missile defence systems such as the Israeli SPYDER system, particularly to enhance protection against drone and rocket attacks in the face of increasing Chinese assertiveness near its maritime borders.





The system’s mobile and quick-reaction capability would be critical for protecting the Philippines' coastal and island assets.





This potential acquisition would follow the earlier purchase of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system from India, marking a significant milestone in India’s growing defence export profile and strategic influence in the Indo-Pacific region.





Operation Sindoor demonstrated the Akash-1S’s combat proficiency when it intercepted and destroyed a Fateh-1 missile mid-air at an altitude of around 5 km, confirming its operational readiness and reliability in live combat scenarios. This success has increased interest from other countries facing similar aerial threats.





The Akash-1S is seen as a highly capable, combat-proven surface-to-air missile system that fits well with the Philippines’ strategic defence needs against China, while marking a significant achievement in India’s transition from arms importer to exporter, and enhancing its role in regional security dynamics.





