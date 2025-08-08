



Security agencies recently seized a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, just 20 km from the International Border, in an uninhabited area of Sector South of Jaisalmer, a few days ahead of Independence Day celebrations.





The drone has "Made in China" inscribed on it, although no official statement has been issued yet by BSF or local police authorities.





This incident has heightened security concerns as it may indicate espionage activities given existing restrictions on civilian drones in border areas.





Authorities, including the Jaisalmer Police and BSF, are conducting a joint investigation into the drone's origin, range, controlling source, and the technical specifications of the camera and equipment installed on it.





The ongoing probe aims to determine whether the drone recently fell there or had been sent earlier. The suspicion is high that the drone was used for spying purposes due to the strategic border location and previous patterns of drone-based activities intensifying after India’s Operation Sindoor against terror targets in Pakistan.





This is not an isolated event; it comes shortly after other security challenges in Rajasthan’s border areas within the past week. Four days prior, security forces recovered a large heroin packet in Sri Ganganagar near the border, and three days ago, a suspect accused of spying for Pakistan was arrested near a DRDO facility in Jaisalmer.





Following these incidents, security personnel have intensified surveillance, tightened movement controls, and heightened protection of key defence and strategic installations to counter cross-border smuggling and espionage attempts.





The drone seizure emphasises the persistent threat from cross-border espionage and infiltration attempts via drones, which have become a significant security concern along the western frontier.





The government and security forces remain vigilant, with all movements in sensitive border areas under strict watch to prevent any hostile intelligence-gathering or terrorist activities.





