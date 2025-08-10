



The success of Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive military response launched on May 7 following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, was principally attributed to clear political will, unambiguous directions from the top leadership, and the absence of any operational restrictions on the armed forces.





Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), emphasised these factors during a public address in Bangalore. He stated that the Indian Armed Forces enjoyed full freedom to plan and execute their strategies, including control over the rules of engagement and escalation ladder, underscoring that any constraints encountered were self-imposed rather than externally mandated.





This level of autonomy allowed calibrated and mature retaliation aimed at achieving strategic objectives without unnecessary escalation.





The operation’s success was further bolstered by synchronisation across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, a feat credited to the role of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who facilitated close coordination among these forces.





Additionally, the National Security Advisor (NSA) played a significant role in integrating different agencies, providing seamless operational support.





This integration was crucial in executing the complex missions that targeted nine terror hubs within Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, effectively responding to the terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.





In military terms, the Indian Air Force was able to inflict significant damage on Pakistani assets, reportedly destroying at least five Pakistani fighter jets and an AEW&C/ELINT aircraft used for airborne surveillance and early warning. Specific strikes included the destruction of parked F-16s in Jacobabad and the elimination of the AEW&C in Bholari.





The introduction and tactical use of advanced defence systems such as the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system was highlighted as a game changer, effectively neutralising enemy long-range air-to-ground attack capabilities and shielding Indian aircraft and territories.





Air Chief Marshal Singh also reflected on the decision to pause Operation Sindoor after achieving desired military and deterrence objectives, noting the importance of maintaining strategic maturity and avoiding prolonged conflict driven by egos or escalating hostility.





The operation is thus marked not only by tactical success but also by strategic restraint and political clarity on the part of Indian leadership, which collectively contributed to its effective and controlled execution.





This official narrative came in response to earlier claims by India’s defence attaché to Indonesia, Captain Shiv Kumar, suggesting political constraints had led to losses of some IAF fighter jets during the operation. Air Chief Marshal Singh clarified that the operational freedom was largely unconstrained, with any limitations being internally determined decisions by the forces themselves.





Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to strong political backing, coordinated armed forces command, technological superiority, and strategically calibrated military responses driving its success.





The IAF chief underscored that without this environment of clear political will and no external restrictions, the effective delivery of the mission objectives would have been far more challenging.





Based On ANI Report







