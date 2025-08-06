



India has achieved a significant technological milestone with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully developing the country's first indigenous photonic radar system, positioning India as the fourth nation globally—after the United States, China, and Israel—to master this cutting-edge stealth detection technology.





This breakthrough represents a paradigm shift in radar technology that could fundamentally alter the balance of power in modern warfare and regional security dynamics.





The Photonic Radar Revolution





Unlike traditional radar systems that rely on radio frequency signals generated by electronic components, photonic radars utilise light-based technology through lasers and optical components to create, process, and analyse radio frequency signals. The system operates by using two laser beams with slightly varying frequencies through a process called optical heterodyning, enabling it to generate and process signals far beyond the capabilities of conventional electronic systems.





India's photonic radar system, developed at DRDO's Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) in Bengaluru, represents a transformative advancement in detection technology. The radar operates with an impressive 11 GHz bandwidth centred at 34 GHz, while its electronic modules function at much lower frequencies of 40–80 MHz, simplifying system architecture and reducing costs. This technical configuration enables ultra-high resolution detection capabilities, with imaging resolution reaching 1.3 cm and the ability to detect objects as small as 3×4 cm.





Superior Stealth Detection Capabilities





The most significant advantage of India's photonic radar lies in its exceptional ability to detect stealth aircraft that are specifically designed to evade conventional radar systems. Traditional stealth aircraft like the B-2 Spirit, F-35 Lightning II, Chinese J-20, and Russian Su-57 achieve their low observability through specialised shaping, radar-absorbent materials, and other techniques that reduce their radar cross-section (RCS) when facing conventional radio frequency radars.





Stealth aircraft typically reduce their RCS to extremely low levels—the F-35 has an RCS of approximately 0.0015 square meters, while the Su-57's RCS ranges from 0.1 to 0.5 square meters, compared to conventional aircraft with RCS values of 10-15 square meters. However, photonic radars operate fundamentally differently, using optical frequencies that are far more resistant to the stealth technologies optimised for traditional radar wavelengths.





The photonic radar's ability to detect stealth targets stems from its use of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) that enable rapid signal processing with minimal energy loss, resulting in higher signal-to-noise ratios. This technology allows the radar to identify low-observable targets such as stealth aircraft and drones that often evade traditional detection systems.





Technical Superiority And Jamming Resistance





One of the most crucial advantages of photonic radar technology is its exceptional resistance to electronic countermeasures and jamming attempts. Traditional radar systems are vulnerable to electronic warfare tactics where jammers generate significant noise or deceptive signals to mislead radar operators. However, photonic radars demonstrate remarkable resilience to such tactics due to their optical frequency operation.





The system's immunity to electromagnetic interference makes it nearly impervious to conventional jamming techniques. Jammers typically do not transmit high-frequency signals, and photonic radars can employ frequency hopping techniques to continuously alter their operating frequencies, further complicating enemy jamming efforts. Additionally, photonic solutions eliminate many problems associated with traditional electronic systems that are susceptible to electromagnetic interference.





The radar also exhibits superior performance characteristics including faster data processing, cleaner signal generation, and reduced heat signatures compared to conventional systems. The low heat generation enhances operational sustainability and reduces the thermal signature that could potentially reveal the radar's location to enemy forces.





Regional Strategic Implications





The development of photonic radar technology occurs within the broader context of India's strategic competition with China and Pakistan in South Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region. The technology provides India with enhanced capabilities to monitor and defend against advanced military platforms that both neighbouring countries are developing or acquiring.





China's rapid military modernisation includes the deployment of advanced stealth aircraft like the J-20 fighter and sophisticated drone swarms that pose challenges to traditional air defence systems. India's photonic radar capability provides a technological counter to these developments, potentially negating some of the advantages that China has sought to achieve through stealth technology investments.





The radar system also enhances India's ability to detect and track Pakistani military assets, including Chinese-supplied platforms and indigenous developments. Recent military exercises and conflicts in the region have demonstrated the importance of advanced sensor capabilities in modern warfare, with air defence systems playing crucial roles in protecting critical infrastructure and military assets.





Conclusion





India's successful development of photonic radar technology marks a transformative moment in the country's defence capabilities and regional strategic positioning. The system's ability to detect stealth aircraft, resist electronic jamming, and provide ultra-high resolution target identification represents a significant technological achievement that positions India among the world's most advanced military technology developers.





The successful development of this system demonstrates India's growing technological sophistication and commitment to achieving self-reliance in critical defence technologies. As the system undergoes testing and eventual deployment, it will serve as both a defensive capability and a symbol of India's emergence as a major technological power capable of developing and fielding the most advanced military systems of the modern era.





