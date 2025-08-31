



Daca War Trucks, an Ayodhya-based defence vehicle manufacturer established in 2019, has developed the Dawon 4×4 Light All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), designed primarily for military applications.





The Dawon is a general-purpose utility (GPU) vehicle tailored to meet the Indian Army's requirements for high mobility combat operations especially in diverse and challenging terrains such as medium and high-altitude areas.





Equipped with a powerful 4,400 cc Caterpillar diesel engine delivering 200 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, the vehicle ensures robust performance. It features an Allison automatic transmission and Dana's differential unit, which contribute to its smooth drivability and enhanced off-road capabilities.





The Dawon boasts advanced suspension technology with four-bar link coil spring suspensions that provide 18 inches of vertical wheel travel, optimised for extreme cross-country mobility. Safety and control are addressed through its disc brakes equipped with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and an anti-lock braking system (ABS).





It is a versatile platform that can be adapted for multiple combat roles including reconnaissance (recce), anti-tank mobile teams (ATMTs), para operations, and vehicle-mounted mortar duties. The vehicle can be fitted with bolt-on armour and can be armoured up to the STANAG level II protection standard, ensuring high survivability in hostile environments.





Besides its combat versatility, the vehicle seats six passengers and offers a cargo capacity of up to 2.5 tons, making it suitable for troop transport and logistics support.





Trials of the Dawon have been conducted by the Indian Army in challenging environments such as the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as well as desert conditions near Jaisalmer.





Further trials are planned for the Ladakh region, reflecting the vehicle's operational focus on challenging and strategically significant areas.





Daca War Trucks is positioning the Dawon 4×4 ATV as a highly capable light armoured multi-purpose vehicle (LAMV), all-terrain vehicle (ATV), and rough terrain vehicle (RTV) to fulfil the Indian Army’s evolving requirements.





Its unique chassis and suspension design promises extraordinary mobility across difficult landscapes, fulfilling a critical role in India’s defence vehicle ecosystem.





This development signifies a significant step forward in indigenous light armoured vehicle capabilities, aimed at enhancing tactical flexibility and operational reach of the armed forces in diverse combat and terrain scenarios.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







