



The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit marked a significant step towards recalibrating the Indo-China relationship, with strong emphasis on regional cooperation, economic engagement, and strategic stability.





Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas warmly welcomed the development, describing it as a necessary move to take the Indo-China relationship “to another level.”





Brittas underscored that strengthening bonds between the two Asian giants was crucial for regional security and long-term prosperity, especially at a time when, according to him, global policies driven by the United States were increasingly sectarian in nature and not always aligned with India’s interests.





By endorsing India’s proactive engagement with China, Brittas highlighted the urgency of repositioning bilateral ties in a manner that serves mutual aspirations and reflects shared interests in global power dynamics.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both Prime Minister Modi and President Xi recognised the stabilising role played by India and China in global trade networks, a recognition that signalled renewed intent to strengthen their economic partnership.





Concrete outcomes of the summit discussions included commitments to enhance “people-to-people” ties through practical steps such as the resumption of direct flights, easing of visa processes, and the revival of religious and cultural initiatives like the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.





These measures were complemented by a strategic push to expand bilateral trade and investment flows, while simultaneously working towards narrowing the persistent trade deficit that has been a longstanding concern in India-China commercial relations.





Both leaders acknowledged the positive momentum and progress achieved since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024, reaffirming their shared belief that the two nations are development partners rather than rivals.





By articulating this position, they jointly sought to ensure that differences between them do not escalate into conflicts or disputes, a sentiment that directly addresses the legacy of tensions that have clouded the relationship in recent years.





PM Modi extended a formal invitation to President Xi to attend the 2026 BRICS Summit in India, an offer that Xi graciously accepted while pledging China’s support for India’s upcoming BRICS presidency as it transitions from Brazil’s current leadership. This exchange further reinforced the cooperative spirit, positioning both countries as essential drivers of multilateral forums and advocates of a multipolar world order.





Strategic autonomy emerged as another major theme of the dialogue. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India and China must pursue their bilateral relations independently, free from the influence or lens of any third power.





This stance highlighted a policy orientation wherein both nations seek to safeguard their sovereign decision-making while simultaneously expanding cooperation on the global stage. Discussions extended beyond bilateral concerns to include pressing global issues, with terrorism, fair trade practices, and reforms in multilateral institutions emerging as shared focus areas.





By aligning on these pressing global matters, the two sides signalled intent to carve out greater common ground amidst a challenging and often divisive international atmosphere.





Adding another layer of depth to the visit, Prime Minister Modi also met Cai Qi, a senior Chinese leader and member of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo Standing Committee. The meeting allowed Modi to articulate his broader vision for Indo-China relations and to seek institutional support from within China’s political establishment to further the consensus reached with President Xi.





In response, Cai reiterated Beijing’s willingness to broaden bilateral exchanges and reaffirmed China’s commitment to advancing relations in line with the strategic understanding arrived at during the Modi-Xi talks.





The developments at the SCO summit collectively represent a calibrated effort to shift the trajectory of India-China ties from one marked by contention towards a more cooperative and strategic framework.





If successfully implemented, the renewed momentum could help South Asia and the wider Asian region achieve stronger security, sustained economic integration, and a meaningful counterbalance to external geopolitical pressures.





For India, the positive engagement not only strengthens its position in multilateral diplomacy but also advances domestic objectives of trade stability and cultural linkages, making this initiative one of the most important diplomatic events in recent years.





Based On ANI Report







