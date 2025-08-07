



The dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India are being finalised, with the timing expected to be in late August 2025.





India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, currently in Moscow, confirmed that the visit plans are progressing, though no specific date has been officially announced yet. The media reports suggesting the visit at the end of August align with statements by Ajit Doval and sources citing the Interfax news agency.





However, some sources indicate that exact timing is still being worked out, and earlier suggestions that it might happen in late August are broadly accepted but not yet official.





The visit is significant as it will mark Putin's first trip to India since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The visit follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous visit to Russia in July 2024 and serves to reinforce the long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries.





Both sides highly value their relationship, which spans political, strategic, military, trade, energy, science, technology, nuclear, space, cultural, education, and humanitarian areas.





This visit is expected to include discussions on regional security, defence cooperation, trade, energy partnerships, and continuing the strategic dialogue within frameworks like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).





It comes at a sensitive time of geopolitical tensions, including strained India-US trade relations following new tariffs imposed by the US in response to India’s energy dealings with Russia.





The India-Russia Working Group on Modernisation and Industrial Cooperation recently held its 11th session in New Delhi, underscoring deepening economic and scientific collaboration.





The visit is seen as a watershed event that will further strengthen bilateral ties and open new avenues for cooperation in both traditional and emerging sectors.





Past summits between India and Russia have been pivotal, and this upcoming visit is expected to continue that trend by solidifying agreements and strategic understandings.





While exact dates are still being finalized, President Putin is expected to visit India in late August 2025, affirming the special and evolving strategic partnership between the two nations amid complex global situations.





Based On ANI Report







