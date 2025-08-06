



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India has awarded a significant contract worth ₹135 crore to Astra Microwave Products Limited (AMPL) for the upgrade of its Ground-Based Radar Systems.





This contract highlights DRDO's ongoing efforts to enhance the country’s defence capabilities through modernization of critical radar infrastructure. Astra Microwave, a key player in defence electronics specializing in advanced RF and microwave technologies, will execute this upgrade project over an 18-month period.





The contract is a purely domestic order and reflects the strong collaboration between DRDO and Indian defence technology firms to boost indigenous defence solutions. This upgrade effort is expected to strengthen India's ground-based radar network, which is a crucial part of national security and air defence.





The order is also important for Astra Microwave’s growth, as it adds to its healthy order backlog and reaffirms its position as a leading supplier for defence radar and electronic warfare systems in India.





With this contract, DRDO aims to leverage Astra Microwave’s expertise in advanced radar subsystems to enhance detection, tracking, and overall performance of the ground-based radar systems critical for vigilant border and airspace monitoring.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







