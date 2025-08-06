



The detention of Mahendra Prasad, manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house in the Chandan area of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has brought to light alarming concerns about espionage within highly sensitive defence circles.





Prasad, originally from Almora in Uttarakhand, was apprehended by security agencies on Monday following a prolonged period of surveillance based on suspicions of leaking classified information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).





The DRDO guest house managed by Prasad is strategically located near the Pokhran Field Firing Range—a critical site where India’s top defence scientists, military personnel, and experts frequently conduct and observe missile and weapons trials. Owing to the sensitive nature of this facility, any compromise poses significant risks to national security.





According to official statements from Jaisalmer's Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Shivhare, Prasad is suspected of transmitting sensitive, confidential information pertaining to military installations, the movement and identities of DRDO specialists and visiting military officers, as well as specific details about ongoing and future strategic operations and activities in the region.





The police have indicated that Prasad provided this classified data to Pakistani handlers, allegedly by photographing movements, testing operations, and vehicle entries, and then forwarding such details via his mobile phone.





Upon his detention, two mobile phones belonging to the suspect were seized and have since been sent for forensic examination to trace digital evidence of the espionage activities. During questioning, Prasad reportedly admitted his involvement, stating that he was originally approached around five years ago by an individual masquerading as a DRDO Colonel—a person investigators now believe was an ISI operative. Over time, Prasad regularly shared detailed information and updates with this operative.





Initial probes also revealed that, possibly in anticipation of his arrest, Prasad had recently sent his wife and child back to his hometown in Almora, further intensifying the suspicion surrounding his actions. Interestingly, although his alleged activities continued for an extended period, authorities have not yet uncovered direct evidence of financial compensation in his accounts, suggesting that the motivation may not have been purely monetary.





Prasad’s arrest is part of a broader context of increased espionage cases in Rajasthan, a state of critical strategic importance due to its 1,070 km-long border with Pakistan, several key airbases, and other major military installations.





Security agencies believe that the ongoing investigation, now being pursued by a joint interrogation committee involving multiple intelligence and military agencies, could reveal not only the full extent of Prasad’s actions but also possibly uncover a larger espionage network operating within the region.





Military intelligence, the police, and central security bodies are jointly interrogating the suspect to map out his contacts, understand the depth of the security breach, review the compromised information, and plug potential vulnerabilities for future security.





Based On A PTI Report





