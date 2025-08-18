Hyderabad-based Dvipa Defence India Private Limited has developed an indigenous submachine gun (SMG) known as the U-19, chambered in the popular 9×19mm calibre. This weapon is poised to soon enter trials with India's paramilitary forces, marking an important step in advancing India's self-reliance in small arms manufacturing.





The U-19 SMG is designed with a focus on ergonomics, compactness, and operational efficiency, tailored to meet the demanding needs of paramilitary and law enforcement personnel engaged in close-quarter combat scenarios.





The U-19 SMG benefits from Dvipa Defence's growing expertise in small arms innovation, complementing their other indigenous products like the Ugram assault rifle series.





The choice of the 9×19mm calibre ensures effective stopping power while maintaining manageable recoil, making it a versatile weapon for urban and tactical engagements where maneuverability and rapid fire are critical. The weapon's design reportedly emphasises ease of handling, robustness, and high reliability under varied environmental conditions, which are crucial for paramilitary forces operating in diverse and challenging terrains.





Trials with the paramilitary forces will evaluate the U-19 SMG's performance, durability, accuracy, and suitability for various operational environments. These evaluations are part of a broader push toward indigenisation of defence equipment in India, reducing dependence on foreign imports and aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The introduction of the U-19 SMG into trials follows the successful development and testing phases of Dvipa Defence's other weapon systems, demonstrating the firm's rapid growth and technological capabilities within the Indian defence manufacturing sector.





The U-19 SMG's imminent trial with paramilitary forces highlights Dvipa Defence’s commitment to offering cost-effective, high-quality indigenous firearm solutions to meet the evolving security challenges faced by India’s frontier and internal security forces.





If the trials confirm its operational advantages, the U-19 SMG could become a significant addition to the Indian paramilitary arsenal, further enhancing the tactical capabilities of forces responsible for maintaining internal security and counter-insurgency operations.





This development underscores the growing role of private Indian companies like Dvipa Defence in bolstering the nation's defence manufacturing ecosystem through innovative indigenous designs.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







