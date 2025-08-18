



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi on Monday, August 18, 2025, in a significant diplomatic engagement ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit scheduled in Tianjin later this month.





The meeting was an opportunity to review and strengthen India-China bilateral relations amidst ongoing efforts to stabilise the situation on the border and build trust between the two neighbours, following years of tension since the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.





Dr. Jaishankar emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the India-China border, underlining that positive momentum in bilateral ties could only be achieved if de-escalation on the border continued with mutual cooperation. He stressed that the differences between the two countries must not escalate into disputes, pointing towards a clear and cooperative approach as essential for moving forward.





The External Affairs Minister also highlighted the broader context of their engagement, referring to the fight against terrorism in all its forms as a major priority for both nations. He looked forward to an exchange of views with the Chinese side on this and other issues of mutual interest.





Jaishankar expressed hope that the discussions would help build a stable, cooperative, and forward-looking relationship that would serve the interests of both India and China while addressing respective concerns.





This visit by Wang Yi was notable as the first ministerial-level meeting since the leaders of India and China met in Kazan in October 2024, where they agreed to revive dialogue mechanisms. Wang Yi's trip includes holding the 24th round of Special Representatives talks on the India-China boundary question with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval—who is India's special representative for these negotiations.





These talks are seen as part of ongoing efforts to restore trust and implement understandings reached at high levels, including the agreement to build confidence-building measures and to properly manage differences for the stable development of bilateral ties.





Furthermore, this meeting comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to China for the SCO summit, where both countries will seek to advance cooperation in the regional and international context. Wang Yi's visit is also aligned with China's chairmanship of the SCO, emphasising cooperation, trust, and peace in the region. Jaishankar conveyed best wishes for a successful SCO summit with strong outcomes and decisions.





The discussions are not limited to border and security issues but also include broader geopolitical concerns and potential areas of cooperation. Both ministers aim to advance ties that benefit global stability and economic development, including trade and connectivity.





The meeting signifies a cautious yet deliberate effort by the two countries to move past a difficult period and develop a forward-looking relationship based on mutual respect, peace, and cooperation.





Dr. S. Jaishankar's meeting with Wang Yi underscored important themes for India-China relations today: the essential continuation of border de-escalation, combating terrorism, constructive dialogue, and cooperative engagement aimed at building a stable and mutually beneficial partnership ahead of the SCO summit and beyond.





The successful conduct of this meeting reflects both sides' commitment to addressing their differences while fostering a broad framework of cooperation and trust.





