



On August 23, 2025, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered strong remarks at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, criticising the United States over its recent imposition of punitive tariffs on Indian goods.





The Trump administration’s decision to raise duties to over 50 percent, ostensibly in response to India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian oil, has triggered tensions between New Delhi and Washington.





Jaishankar described these measures as “unjustified and unreasonable,” emphasising that India would not bow to external pressure at the cost of its domestic priorities, particularly the protection of farmers and small producers.





He underscored that safeguarding agricultural stakeholders remains a non-negotiable “red line” for the government, thereby framing the issue not simply as a trade dispute but as a matter of national interest and social responsibility.





Jaishankar was categorical in rejecting the framing of the matter as an “oil dispute,” pointing out what he saw as a double standard in Western criticism of India’s energy trade with Russia. He contrasted the reproach directed at India to the relative silence over similar or far greater dealings by China and European nations, both of which remain major players in the global oil and LNG import market.





Drawing attention to the European Union’s higher volume of trade with Russia, he argued that it is disingenuous to accuse India of “funding the war” in Ukraine when Europe conducts significantly larger transactions with Moscow. This, he suggested, revealed an inconsistency in Western reasoning, one which undermines the credibility of their criticism. According to him, the narrative targeting India has little to do with actual trade figures and is instead being selectively applied for political purposes.





The minister also reiterated India’s long-held principle of strategic autonomy, stressing that New Delhi has an undeniable right to make decisions in its own national interest, independent of pressure from any external power bloc.





By linking this dispute to the broader question of sovereignty in decision-making, Jaishankar framed the tariffs not just as a trade friction but as a test case for India’s ability to pursue independent foreign and economic policy choices in a polarised global environment.





At the same time, he refrained from escalating rhetoric against Washington outright, observing that discussions between the two countries remain active. Highlighting the maturity of India-US relations, he stated that while challenges have surfaced, the “lines are not cut,” signalling New Delhi’s openness to dialogue and possible resolution.





When pressed about the appointment of the new US ambassador to India, Jaishankar tactfully declined to comment, reinforcing diplomatic protocol by emphasising that such decisions are the internal matters of other governments.





This pragmatic approach reflected India’s determination to contain frictions within the bounds of diplomacy while avoiding unnecessary controversies. Importantly, his comments came soon after his visit to Russia, where he held substantive discussions with President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.





The visit, which included the co-chairing of the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), underlined New Delhi’s intent to deepen ties with Moscow despite Western scrutiny.





Discussions during the visit spanned key bilateral issues, global security concerns including terrorism, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and regional instability in West Asia and Afghanistan.





Jaishankar also delivered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal greetings to President Putin, symbolically reinforcing the high-level trust that continues to define the India-Russia relationship.





Taken together, these developments point to India’s careful balancing act in its foreign policy. On one hand, the government remains firmly focused on defending its domestic constituencies—particularly farmers and small producers—against what it views as unfair external demands.





On the other, New Delhi continues to nurture ties with both Western powers and Russia, seeking to expand manoeuvrings space in a polarised geopolitical order. Jaishankar’s statements highlight India’s confidence in asserting its autonomy and resilience, even as it faces economic penalties.





With trade tensions and geopolitical rivalries likely to intensify in the coming months, these remarks may signal a harder Indian stance in trade negotiations with Washington, while simultaneously cementing India’s reputation as a nation unwilling to compromise on sovereignty and the welfare of its people.





Based On ANI Report







