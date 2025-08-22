



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar concluded a three-day visit to the Russian Federation during which he engaged at the highest levels of leadership and comprehensively reviewed the state of bilateral relations. His visit, coming at a critical juncture in international politics, signalled the continued depth and strategic relevance of the India–Russia partnership.





EAM Jaishankar called upon President Vladimir Putin and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In these engagements, both sides discussed key aspects of the bilateral agenda as well as pressing global issues, with particular emphasis on the ongoing developments in Ukraine and other regional tensions. The discussions strongly reflected India’s consistent stress on dialogue and diplomacy for the resolution of international disputes, showcasing New Delhi’s balancing role in global geopolitics.





A major highlight of the visit was the co-chairing of the 26th Session of the India–Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) alongside Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The Commission deliberated upon a wide range of economic matters and set ambitious targets for the future trajectory of bilateral trade.





Both sides emphasised the need to remove tariff and non-tariff barriers, streamline logistics, strengthen connectivity initiatives, and ensure smooth payment mechanisms in the face of evolving global financial constraints. The finalisation and execution of the Programme of Economic Cooperation till 2030 as well as the early conclusion of the India–Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement were highlighted as priorities.





The revised goal of achieving USD 100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 was reaffirmed, underlining the importance of expanding cooperation in areas such as energy trade and investments, high-technology sectors, and skilled manpower mobility, particularly for Indian professionals in IT, construction, and engineering. At the conclusion of the session, a Protocol for the 26th IRIGC-TEC was signed, encapsulating the decisions and future commitments agreed upon.





Beyond formal governmental exchanges, EAM Jaishankar also participated in the India–Russia Business Forum held in parallel to the Commission meeting. The Forum witnessed strong participation from government officials, industry leaders, and business representatives from both countries.





The discussions emphasised the establishment of a robust coordination mechanism between the Forum and the working groups of the IRIGC in order to ensure concrete outcomes and better synchronisation of bilateral economic initiatives. The importance of business-to-business engagements was recognised as vital in achieving the ambitious trade and investment targets agreed upon by both governments.





EAM’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on August 21 marked another central element of the visit. The foreign ministers undertook a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, covering economic exchange, connectivity projects, defence and military-technical cooperation, as well as multilateral coordination.





A particular thrust was on fast-tracking the opening of two new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg to broaden diplomatic outreach and services. On global governance, both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to reforming multilateral frameworks, advocating for a more representative and contemporary United Nations Security Council.





They also reiterated their intent to deepen cooperation within the framework of G20, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). India’s position advocating for a more equitable and inclusive multilateral system found resonance in the discussions, particularly as both nations recognised the shifting dynamics of global power balances.





Regional scenarios featured prominently in all the dialogues held during the visit. Developments in Ukraine, West Asia, the Middle East, and Afghanistan were examined in detail, with India reiterating its long-standing approach of promoting diplomacy and peaceful negotiation over conflict.





The EAM also raised concerns regarding Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army and pressed for an expedited resolution of pending cases, reflecting India’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens abroad. Counter-terrorism cooperation was another major issue on the agenda, with both India and Russia committing to strengthen joint efforts against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. EAM Jaishankar reiterated India’s zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and asserted the country’s right to defend its citizens against cross-border threats.





Looking ahead, the visit also focused heavily on preparations for the forthcoming Annual Summit between the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President. Both sides identified the summit’s key deliverables and outcomes, thereby setting the stage for a deeper consolidation of bilateral ties.





EAM Jaishankar extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit India at a mutually convenient time to continue the momentum of dialogue and expand on the wide-ranging discussions initiated during this visit.





Additionally, Jaishankar engaged with Russian scholars and leading think tanks, adding an intellectual and strategic dialogue dimension to the visit, which facilitated broader consensus on the evolving world order and the Indo-Russian role within it.





In its entirety, the visit reaffirmed the durability and strategic depth of the India–Russia partnership at a time of multiple global uncertainties. Both nations reiterated a strong commitment to building a diversified and resilient economic relationship while strengthening diplomatic, defence, and multilateral cooperation.





By covering issues spanning trade, technology, energy, mobility, terrorism, and international governance reform, EAM Jaishankar’s trip signalled New Delhi’s determination to preserve and enrich its long-standing strategic relationship with Moscow while simultaneously reinforcing India’s independent and balanced foreign policy approach in times of global polarisation.





Based On ANI Report







