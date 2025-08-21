



Hyderabad-based deep-tech start-up EON Space Labs has raised $1.2 million in a Pre-Series A funding round, led by MGF Kavachh, with HHV Advanced Technologies joining as both an investor and a long-term strategic partner. Founded in 2022 by Sanjay Kumar, Punit Badeka, and Manoj Kumar Gaddam, the company is focused on miniaturised, high-resolution imaging systems designed for space, defence, and terrestrial applications.





The fresh infusion of funds will be strategically allocated towards scaling the manufacturing of EON’s proprietary AI-driven electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) payloads, expanding its engineering talent base, and supporting the rollout of new products.





A flagship milestone in EON's roadmap is the planned launch of MIRA, India’s lightest high-resolution space telescope, targeted for deployment by late 2025.





MIRA marks a significant leap in India’s domestic space optics capability, as the telescope leverages novel miniaturised optical design innovations that reduce system size and weight by nearly three to four times without compromising image quality or performance.





The company envisions MIRA not only as a scientific achievement but also as a major benchmark in enhancing India’s competitiveness in the global space optics sector.





According to co-founder Sanjay Kumar, the broader mission of EON is to accelerate India’s technological capabilities in miniaturised optics, dual-use payload systems, and advanced high-resolution imaging technologies—relevant both for satellite-based applications in orbit and for earthbound surveillance platforms on drones, aerial systems, and fixed installations.





Parallel to its space telescope venture, EON is also preparing to expand its LUMIRA EO/IR imaging systems portfolio, with the launch of four advanced variants engineered for high-precision, long-range detection of humans, vehicles, UAVs, and other potential threats.





These systems, designed for integration into drones and ground-based surveillance assets, are adaptable across multiple defence and civilian use cases.





Based on proof-of-concept demonstrations and early commercial traction, the company has already secured several international orders, signalling robust interest for its solutions in the rapidly expanding global EO/IR surveillance market, which has been valued at $11.09 billion as of 2025, according to an EY market report.





With these new variants, EON aims to address up to 85% of global surveillance use cases, strengthening its global footprint while ensuring scalability in high-demand markets.





Investor confidence in the company appears equally strong. Speaking on behalf of the lead investor, Col. Sarjeet Yadav (Retd), Venture Partner at MountTech Kavachh, emphasised that EON’s pioneering work not only represents a bet on indigenous innovation but also contributes to fortifying India’s position in the global optics and surveillance technology ecosystem.





The investments by HHV Advanced Technologies add further credibility to EON’s strategy, providing manufacturing expertise and a long-term strategic alignment in deep-tech domains.





EON’s business model is anchored on a vertically integrated approach—encompassing optical design, systems engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing, all primarily conducted in India.





This integrated value chain reflects both an emphasis on self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) for critical space and defence technologies and a desire to reduce dependency on imported high-performance imaging systems.





By strengthening indigenous design and production capabilities, EON is positioning itself as a key enabler in the Indian and global space supply chain, while simultaneously building commercially resilient products that find applications in defence surveillance, homeland security, climate monitoring, and scientific research.





Taken together, the latest funding round and upcoming product launches signify a decisive growth stage for EON Space Labs. With MIRA set to become India’s lightest space telescope, the new LUMIRA EO/IR system variants entering the market, and increasing international customer traction, EON is well-positioned to emerge as a major player in the global markets for space optics and surveillance solutions, aligning with both India’s strategic ambitions in space and defence technology and the worldwide demand for next-generation miniaturised imaging systems.





Agencies







