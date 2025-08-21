



JSW Sarbloh Motors, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Defence Private Limited under the JSW Group, has entered into a strategic joint venture with Tomcar USA, a well-known manufacturer of high-performance all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).





The collaboration represents a significant step in India’s defence-indigenisation journey, aimed at reducing reliance on foreign imports while simultaneously enhancing tactical mobility capabilities for India’s security forces. The joint venture will focus on the local production of Tomcar’s advanced TX range of mission-grade ATVs, which are specifically designed for extreme off-road performance, rugged terrains, and versatile tactical applications.





Under the arrangement, JSW Sarbloh Motors will take the lead in indigenising, manufacturing, assembling, and supporting the Tomcar TX platforms from its state-of-the-art facility in Chandigarh. This facility will serve as the primary hub for production, integration, and after-sales support of the vehicles within India.





The first India-assembled Tomcar TX units are scheduled to roll out by early 2026, and prior to deployment, extensive field trials and demonstrations will be conducted with various stakeholders, including the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), state police units, and other specialised agencies. These trials will validate the platform’s operational suitability for Indian combat conditions, challenging terrains, and diverse mission profiles.





The Tomcar TX series is internationally recognised for its superior durability, safety, and adaptability in extreme conditions, having been deployed by multiple defence and security forces worldwide. By combining Tomcar’s proven engineering with JSW’s industrial and manufacturing strength, the partnership seeks to produce highly customised right-hand-drive ATVs tailored to Indian requirements.





The vehicles are expected to enhance frontline tactical mobility, logistics delivery in difficult terrains, reconnaissance missions, border patrols, and rapid troop deployment – all critical functions for modern asymmetric warfare and counter-insurgency operations.





Parth Jindal, leading the initiative from the JSW Group, highlighted that the strategic partnership not only aligns with India’s national defence modernisation goals but also with the government’s flagship ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) program. By introducing cutting-edge technology into local production pipelines, the venture will strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Beyond the direct military benefits, the project is also expected to create significant opportunities for job creation, skill development, and ancillary supplier industries, thus providing a multiplier effect to India’s defence economy.





Adding an international perspective, Ram Zarchi, Founder & Principal of Tomcar USA, emphasised that the joint venture marks Tomcar’s pivotal entry into India, one of the world’s most rapidly expanding defence markets.





He noted that the collaboration enables Tomcar to bring decades of mission-proven engineering to India while adapting its platform to local needs. The partnership also supports Tomcar’s strategy to expand into right-hand-drive markets in Asia and beyond. By leveraging JSW’s robust industrial base, Tomcar will not only cater to India but possibly explore regional exports in the longer term, positioning India as a hub for tactical mobility solutions.





Strategically, this initiative strengthens India’s pursuit of indigenous tactical mobility platforms and directly supports modernisation priorities for the armed forces. It also provides a technological advantage to various internal security agencies and state police forces that frequently operate in geographically challenging and insurgency-prone regions. The vehicles showcased under this collaboration are expected to provide game-changing tactical flexibility, enhancing India’s preparedness for both conventional and unconventional security threats.





The JSW Sarbloh Motors–Tomcar USA joint venture represents a forward-looking model of international defence cooperation anchored in domestic manufacturing. With production timelines set and trials expected soon, the program could considerably boost India’s self-reliance in high-mobility military vehicle platforms while simultaneously strengthening the country’s strategic industrial capacity, creating employment, and bolstering India’s regional influence in advanced defence technology.





Based On ET News Report







