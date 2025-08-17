



One hundred days into Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force’s decisive campaign against terror infrastructure and hostile air dominance, a first-ever ground report has been filed from Ambala Air Force Station, home of the prestigious Golden Arrow Squadron.





This milestone account underscores how India’s frontline Rafale fighter jets were deployed to dismantle terror camps and paralyse critical air bases deep inside Pakistani territory, marking one of the most audacious precision strike operations in recent years.





The Rafale multi-role fighters, procured from France, proved to be the backbone of the campaign with their unmatched omni-role capabilities. In what was described as a seamless execution of complex strike missions, the aircraft demonstrated their ability to conduct air-to-air combat, deep strike air-to-ground missions, and electronic as well as reconnaissance operations in a single sortie. This interoperability significantly increased the tempo of operations while reducing exposure to enemy countermeasures.





A crucial highlight of the campaign was the deployment of the Meteor air-to-air missiles and Scalp deep-strike cruise missiles. The Meteor’s extended beyond-visual-range superiority ensured total aerial dominance, preventing hostile aircraft from attempting even limited retaliation. Meanwhile, the Scalp provided precision strike capabilities against fortified ground targets, including high-value terror camps, strategic installations, and logistics hubs. Together, these systems gave the Rafales a lethal edge that reshaped the asymmetric battle scape.





In an exclusive interaction, the Commanding Officer of the Golden Arrows Squadron revealed critical operational insights, emphasizing the accuracy and discipline of the missions. “The roles assigned to the squadron and the aircraft,” he explained, “were successfully completed.





Whatever weapons were delivered by the aircraft were very, very precise.” This testimony is seen as an affirmation of both the combat readiness of the IAF and the quality of its frontline platforms, which allowed the force to achieve its objectives with minimal collateral footprint.





The success of Operation Sindoor has sparked fresh debate within India’s strategic circles about the need for a robust squadron strength, capable of sustaining high-tempo operations across two potential battlefronts.





With its combat edge proven in live operations, the Indian Air Force has made a formal pitch for additional Rafale jets, not only to bridge its shrinking squadron numbers but also to prepare for future contingencies in an increasingly contested South Asian airspace. Officials argue that acquiring additional Rafales would ensure operational continuity, provide force standardization, and reduce training and maintenance complexities.





Beyond its tactical and technical success, Operation Sindoor has reasserted India’s ability to undertake pre-emptive and punitive missions deep across the Line of Control (LoC) and beyond. It has sent a strong signal to adversaries that the IAF can strike with precision, sustain operations over prolonged periods, and escalate dominance if required. For the Golden Arrows, Ambala, and the larger IAF, these missions stand as a case study in integrating advanced platforms into joint operational strategy, while for India’s defence establishment, they represent a turning point in combat capability projection in the region.





Detailed Analysis





India Today’s exclusive ground report from the Ambala Air Force Station, marking 100 days since Operation Sindoor, offers unprecedented insights into the Golden Arrows Squadron — the elite unit flying India’s Rafale fighter jets. The report traces the dramatic impact of Rafale operations that extended India’s military reach deep into Pakistan, reshaping the balance of air power in the region.





The operation commenced on May 7, in direct retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. Rafale jets, operating out of Ambala’s runways, launched coordinated missions that penetrated hostile skies. Within days, they destroyed nine terror launch pads in both Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists. In subsequent sorties, the Rafales targeted and crippled more than a dozen Pakistani air bases. This marked the first-ever instance of the Indian Air Force carrying out such broad, long-range coordinated strikes — a demonstration of precision and reach previously unattainable.





The ground report highlights the omni-role capabilities of the French-built Rafale, a twin-engine, 4.5-generation platform acquired under a 2016 Indo-French deal, and made fully operational in 2020. The Rafale’s ability to seamlessly switch between air-to-air combat, ground attack, and reconnaissance in a single sortie was put to decisive use. Group Captain Amit Gehani stated, “Rafale fulfilled all the responsibilities it was assigned with during Operation Sindoor. One should not doubt the aircraft’s capabilities. It is fully equipped to take on jets like the J-10 or J-35”.





Rafale’s advanced weapon systems played a defining role in the conflict:





The Meteor missile enables engagement of hostile targets at ranges exceeding 150km, creating a vast “no-escape zone” for adversary aircraft.

The SCALP cruise missile, stealthy and highly precise, has a striking range above 300km, allowing attacks on fortified bases without entering hostile airspace.

The SPECTRA electronic warfare suite provides exceptional jamming, threat detection, and self-protection, critical for survival in contested environments.

The Thales targeting pod guarantees accuracy even in poor visibility, while aerial refuelling further extends the Rafale’s operational reach.





During Operation Sindoor, these assets worked in concert: Rafale jets struck terror camps with pinpoint accuracy, obliterated Pakistan’s launch pads, and disabled multiple air bases defended by advanced enemy systems. At least six Pakistani aircraft were downed during the campaign, cementing Rafale’s reputation as a game changer. The commanding officer of the Golden Arrows Squadron emphasized, “the roles assigned to the squadron and the aircraft were successfully completed… the weapons delivered were very, very precise”.





The ground report captures interviews with pilots and engineering crews, revealing a squadron operating at peak readiness. The success of Operation Sindoor has prompted the Indian Air Force to seek additional Rafales to replace ageing MiG series aircraft, aiming to preserve its technological edge.





Ambala’s Golden Arrows Squadron, through its mastery of Rafale’s omni-role capabilities and advanced armaments, demonstrated a new era of Indian air superiority. Operation Sindoor stands not only as a military triumph but as a bold signal to adversaries of India’s enhanced reach, accuracy, and survivability in even the most hostile skies.





Based On India Today Video Report







