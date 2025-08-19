



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held discussions with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi on August 18, 2025, during the latter’s two-day visit to India.





The meeting, which comes as part of the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of India and China, was marked by a broad exchange of views on bilateral relations and the evolving global situation. At the outset, Dr. Jaishankar reinforced India’s core position that combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations continues to be a foremost priority.





He highlighted India’s concerns about cross-border terrorism, noting that New Delhi has recently repelled Pakistan-backed aggression and dismantled terror networks through counter-terror operations such as Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.





This statement was particularly significant given Beijing’s close partnership with Islamabad, signalling India’s expectation that China take a more balanced approach on the issue.





The talks spanned a wide spectrum of issues, reflecting the comprehensive nature of India-China engagement. Economic and trade cooperation, pilgrimage facilitation, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity, and other bilateral exchanges were all placed on the table. Emphasising the three guiding principles of ‘mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest,’ Jaishankar underlined the need for both countries to rebuild trust and avoid letting differences escalate into disputes or competition into conflict.





He stressed that India seeks a fair, balanced, and multipolar world order, rooted in reformed multilateralism and cooperative global governance. India’s position was framed within the broader context of safeguarding stability in the global economy, which has been under strain due to geopolitical uncertainties.





Jaishankar noted that this was an opportune moment to review ties, especially since India and China have endured a difficult phase in their relationship due to border tensions and strategic mistrust. He expressed cautious optimism that continued dialogue, anchored in candid and constructive engagement, could build a forward-looking partnership contributing positively to both countries and to regional stability.





Importantly, he reaffirmed India’s consistent stance that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain the foundation for any positive momentum in bilateral ties. In this regard, tomorrow’s meeting of Wang Yi with India’s National Security Adviser and Special Representative, Ajit Doval, to discuss boundary questions was described as a crucial step toward de-escalation and restoration of normalcy along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Symbolically, this visit carries diplomatic weight. It marks the first trip by a Chinese minister to India since the October 2024 meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia. Its timing is also critical, taking place shortly before China hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, in which India has been constructively engaged under China’s presidency. Jaishankar extended good wishes for a successful summit and reiterated India’s intent to work closely with Beijing within multilateral frameworks.





Overall, the talks demonstrated a balanced mixture of firmness and engagement on India’s part. While New Delhi made clear its security sensitivities—particularly on terrorism and border peace—it also sought to underscore areas of converging interest such as trade, cultural exchange, and global governance reforms.





The emphasis on the “three mutuals” serves as both a guiding template and a subtle reminder that sustainable progress in ties hinges on reciprocity and equality. Wang Yi’s engagement in India will now be closely watched, especially his discussions with NSA Ajit Doval, as they could determine the pace and scope of de-escalation along the contested borders.





Based On ANI Report







