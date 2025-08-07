



Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to visit Kathmandu, Nepal on August 17, 2025, for a two-day official trip to lay the groundwork for Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's planned visit to India.





This visit comes at the invitation of Nepal's Foreign Secretary and is part of the regular diplomatic exchanges between the two neighbouring countries to strengthen bilateral relations. Misri will formally bring the invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nepal's Prime Minister Oli for the upcoming visit, tentatively planned for mid-September 2025, which may be extended by a day or two based on discussions during this trip.





During his visit, Misri is expected to meet with high-level Nepali officials, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Arju Rana Deuba, and other senior dignitaries. Discussions will include progress on various Indian-funded projects in Nepal and preparations for the Prime Minister's visit to India.





This is the second visit of Foreign Secretary Misri to Nepal within a year, underscoring the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and cooperation between the two countries under India's "Neighbourhood First" policy. Although Oli assumed office in July 2024 and made China his first foreign visit, this forthcoming visit to India marks a key milestone in India-Nepal relations.





The visit is described as both ceremonial and strategic, aiming to reinforce bilateral ties, ensure smooth coordination for Oli's official trip, and enhance cooperation in areas such as energy, connectivity, and people-to-people linkages.





The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed the invitation and preparations for the visit, signalling a continued commitment to friendly and constructive engagement between the two nations.





