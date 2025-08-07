



The Philippines is planning to purchase additional military equipment from India, particularly expanding its acquisition of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, which it first procured in 2022.





President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed confidence in the quality and performance of Indian defence technology, stating that the Philippine military is impressed with the BrahMos system's capabilities as demonstrated in recent training and practice runs.





The country is in the process of procuring more missiles and is open to acquiring other Indian defence systems to modernise and strengthen its armed forces amid ongoing regional security challenges, especially concerning territorial disputes in the West Philippine Sea with China.





During President Marcos' state visit to India in August 2025, several defence agreements were formalised to deepen military cooperation between the two countries, including collaboration between their armies, navies, and coast guards.





This visit builds on the existing strategic partnership, with India joining the Philippines for joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea to support regional security and stability in contested waters.





The relationship reflects shared concerns over China's assertive territorial claims and aims to enhance the Philippines' defence capabilities through high-quality, competitively priced Indian arms. India is now seen by Manila as a primary weapons supplier.





While President Marcos declined to directly compare Indian weaponry to Chinese systems, he emphasised that Indian defence equipment meets the Philippines' needs for self-defence. He affirmed that the Philippines is not seeking conflict but is preparing to effectively defend its territory.





The expanding defence ties with India represent part of Manila's broader strategy to upgrade its military interoperability with allies and respond to increasing geopolitical challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.





Additionally, the boost in bilateral defence cooperation coincides with wider diplomatic efforts to strengthen trade, science, and cultural ties between India and the Philippines, marking a significant enhancement of their partnership as they celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2025.





Agencies



