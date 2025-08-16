



Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, is scheduled to visit Nepal on August 17 for a two-day official trip at the invitation of Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.





This visit represents a continuation of the tradition of regular high-level diplomatic exchanges between India and Nepal, aimed at advancing bilateral ties. India and Nepal share historically strong and friendly relations that have been steadily growing across various cooperative domains in recent years.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs has emphasised that the visit underscores India’s high priority approach towards Nepal under its "Neighbourhood First" policy, which guides India’s engagement with its immediate neighbours, including Nepal.





This policy focuses on enhancing physical, digital, and people-to-people connectivity, as well as boosting trade, commerce, and development cooperation to strengthen regional ties. The policy reinforces India’s commitment to supporting Nepal’s development and maintaining close political and cultural links.





During his stay, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will hold talks with Nepali Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai to discuss ways to strengthen the Nepal-India partnership, with particular focus on connectivity projects, development cooperation, and other mutual interests.





Misri will also meet senior political leaders and dignitaries in Nepal to review recent developments in bilateral relations and chart a future course for cooperation.





The visit is also strategically timed as preparations are underway for Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's planned visit to India, ensuring continued diplomatic momentum. Misri's visit will conclude on August 18, after which he will depart Kathmandu.





This visit reflects India’s ongoing commitment to nurturing its relationship with Nepal through sustained high-level dialogue, emphasizing cooperation, connectivity, and mutual development under the Neighbourhood First policy framework.





This diplomatic engagement aims to further deepen the longstanding ties between the two countries at a time when regional cooperation and partnership hold critical importance.





Based On ANI Report







