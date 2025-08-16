

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun touched down in New Delhi on Friday evening, marking his first official visit to India amidst a climate of growing diplomatic warmth and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

This maiden visit comes at a pivotal moment, dovetailing with both India’s Independence Day and South Korea’s National Liberation Day on August 15—an annual alignment that offers profound symbolic value and reflects shared aspirations for sovereignty, freedom, and progress.





Upon Cho Hyun’s arrival, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended greetings, highlighting the enduring strength and forward-looking nature of the India–South Korea Special Strategic Partnership. In remarks posted on social platform X, Jaiswal stated, “Warm welcome to FM Cho Hyun of the Republic of Korea as he arrives in New Delhi on his maiden visit to India.





India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership remains strong & geared towards the future.” This welcome underscores both countries’ commitment to deepening collaboration in areas such as security, technology, trade, and cultural exchange.





The shared celebration of their respective national days provided a platform for displays of mutual respect and friendship. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to Cho Hyun by offering heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of South Korea on their National Liberation Day, while Cho Hyun reciprocated by extending best wishes to India on Independence Day. “Dear External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, thank you sincerely for your warm congratulations on Korea's National Liberation Day.





Today is also India's Independence Day, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations. I look forward to further deepening the close friendship and cooperation between our two countries. I hope to see you soon!” Cho Hyun posted. This public camaraderie on social media further authenticates the rapidly growing rapport between the two nations.





Further demonstrating diplomatic synergy, Jaishankar recalled a prior meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, in June.





By sharing an old snippet from that significant encounter, Jaishankar gave historical context to ongoing collaboration and suggested continuity in high-level engagement, reinforcing the strategic importance both countries assign to each other.





Both embassies commemorated their respective national days with visible enthusiasm. The Korean Embassy in India released a video in which Korean diplomats conveyed Independence Day wishes in Hindi, illustrating cultural openness and respect for Indian traditions. The Embassy’s initiative reflected both the willingness to engage locally and the human connection nurtured by diplomatic missions.





Meanwhile, the celebration at the Indian Embassy in Seoul vividly showcased the depth of the Indian diaspora’s ties to their homeland. The 79th Independence Day was marked by Ambassador Amit Kumar unfurling the Indian flag and presenting the Hon'ble President's Address to the Nation.





The event featured vibrant cultural performances by members of the Indian community, highlighting India’s rich heritage and instilling pride among attendees.





Foreign Minister Cho Hyun’s maiden visit is expected to deepen diplomatic engagement, economic ties, and cultural affinity between India and South Korea. The convergence of their national celebrations set a harmonious tone, symbolising shared historical experiences and ambitions while providing an ideal backdrop for substantive discussions on future cooperation.





These displays of goodwill, mutual recognition, and strategic partnership signal a promising trajectory for India–South Korea relations, with both nations poised to intensify collaboration across multiple sectors in the years to come.





Based On ANI Report







