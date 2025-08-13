

India's defence procurement landscape is at a crucial juncture, with several significant decisions pending that aim to modernise and enhance the capabilities of the three Services. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is poised to take swift action on these key acquisitions following the Parliamentary Monsoon session, wrote Nitin A Gokhale of Bharat Shakti.





A major focus is on expanding the fighter jet fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to counter depletion and address operational gaps identified post-Operation Sindoor. The IAF is pushing for the acquisition of at least two additional squadrons, totalling 36 Rafale fighter jets, directly from France through a government-to-government deal.





This approach circumvents a lengthy multi-vendor tender process and leverages existing operational integration and infrastructure from the original 36 Rafales bought in 2016, making it both operationally sensible and fiscally judicious.





The IAF’s urgent requirement also stems from the expected retirement of older MiG-21 aircraft and the need to maintain squadron strength which is projected to drop to 29 from the sanctioned 42.5 squadrons.





For the Navy, attention is firmly on the long-delayed P-75(I) conventional submarine program. The plan calls for building six submarines with German firm ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) and Mazagaon Docks Ltd (MDL) as frontrunners.





This is a critical step given the depleted submarine strength of the Indian Navy and the parallel expansion of Pakistan's submarine fleet with Chinese sources. There is speculation that following the initial batch of six submarines, an additional three could be ordered under a repeat contract, helping further strengthen undersea capabilities.





The indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, aimed at delivering India’s first fifth-generation stealth fighter, is gaining momentum.





The Defence Minister has approved the execution framework with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) leading in collaboration with Indian industry partners. The AMCA will feature cutting-edge technologies like stealth design, super-cruise, advanced avionics, and sensor fusion, aimed at profound operational capability enhancement by 2035.





Crucially, the jet engine for AMCA is a key component in development talks, with a joint venture with the French aerospace company Safran as a strong possibility. This collaboration would include joint design, development, production, and intellectual property co-ownership. The engine project is expected to bring India closer to advanced sixth-generation engine technology, building on experiences from earlier indigenous engines.





Beyond jets and submarines, the IAF is also considering replenishment of its medium transport aircraft fleet to replace ageing An-32 and IL-76 planes, reflecting a broader modernization push across multiple domains. The defence procurement agenda is ambitious, with DAC already approving proposals worth ₹67,000 crore to equip the Army, Navy, and Air Force with advanced combat systems critical for contemporary warfare.





India's defence procurement in 2025 is focused on fast-tracking critical platforms like the Rafale fighter jets and P-75(I) submarines while accelerating indigenous projects such as the AMCA fighter jet with strategic international partnerships, especially with France's Safran.





These moves reflect the urgent need to build a strong, modern military to address emerging regional security challenges and sustain India's strategic autonomy and operational readiness in an evolving geopolitical environment.





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







