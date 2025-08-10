



A gunfight broke out on August 10, 2025, between security forces and terrorists in the Dul area of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, during an intelligence-based operation by the Indian Army's White Knight Corps.





The operation began early morning following specific intelligence about terrorists hiding in the hilly terrain. When security forces conducted a search, they came under fire from two suspected terrorists, prompting an exchange of gunfire.





The operation is ongoing with the area under cordon as troops continue to engage the terrorists. The encounter coincides with heightened security measures ahead of India's Independence Day and follows the death of two soldiers, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, during a separate operation in the Akhal forests of Kulgam district one day earlier. In that Kulgam operation, which lasted several days, one terrorist was neutralised.





These coordinated anti-terror operations involve multiple security agencies including the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group, utilising advanced surveillance technology such as drones and attack helicopters given the difficult forest terrain. The ongoing encounter in Kishtwar is part of a wider intensified crackdown against terrorists in the region.





Key details:





The Kishtwar encounter began as a search operation based on intelligence about terrorist presence. Two suspected terrorists opened fire on security search parties, leading to a gunfight. The operation is still underway with troops maintaining contact and cordoning the area. This follows the killing of two soldiers in Kulgam, where one terrorist was neutralised. Security forces are using modern surveillance tools to manage difficult forest terrain. These events reflect an increased counter-terrorism drive in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day.





Based On ANI Report







