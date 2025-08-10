



National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s recent visit to Moscow marked a significant development in India-Russia relations, particularly in the fields of military-technical cooperation and strategic sectors. During his stay, Doval held extensive discussions with Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is also responsible for the Russian defence industry.





Their talks focused principally on strengthening bilateral military-technical ties, reviewing the progress of current defence projects, and exploring new opportunities for collaboration in key strategic sectors.





These sectors include civil aircraft manufacturing, metallurgy, and the chemical industry, reflecting a strategic intent to deepen cooperation beyond traditional defence to other critical areas for both economies.





Doval’s visit also served an important diplomatic function: he met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin to discuss the broader direction of the India-Russia partnership. Doval reiterated New Delhi's unwavering commitment to cooperation with Russia across all fronts, despite increasing external pressures, most notably from the United States.





The backdrop of Doval's visit was marked by US President Donald Trump’s recent imposition of an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, effectively doubling the total tariff burden to 50% as a penalty for India’s ongoing purchase of Russian oil. This move was widely interpreted as an attempt by the US to dissuade India from conducting business with Russia, especially in the wake of continued hostilities in Ukraine.





Despite such pressures, the Indian government has defended its energy procurement strategy, emphasising that national interest and market dynamics drive its decisions. The timing of Doval’s high-profile meetings in Moscow, particularly following Trump’s announcement, sends a strong signal of India’s intent not to yield to external pressure and to continue nurturing its longstanding strategic partnership with Russia.





In addition to covering defence and energy, the interactions delved into ongoing and future joint projects, with a keen focus on achieving greater self-reliance in sensitive sectors such as aircraft manufacturing and metallurgical industries—critical for India’s goal of indigenisation and technological self-sufficiency. Both sides underscored the importance of high-level engagement for the advancement of these projects.





Further enhancing the diplomatic aspect, Doval extended an official invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Putin for a state visit to India later in 2025. According to Doval and corroborated by multiple sources, President Putin has accepted this invitation with gratitude, and the dates for his visit are “almost finalised.”





This would mark Putin’s first state visit to India since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the continued depth of India-Russia ties despite shifting global dynamics and evolving US-India-Russia trilateral relations.





Both countries view the upcoming summit as a potential watershed moment that could set the tone for the next phase of bilateral cooperation, particularly as the global order grapples with larger geopolitical uncertainties. The Russian side has reaffirmed the centrality of India in Moscow’s strategic calculations, emphasizing mutual respect and trust as the bedrock of their partnership.





NSA Ajit Doval’s meetings in Moscow have reinforced India’s commitment to its “special and privileged strategic partnership” with Russia.





Amidst external pressures and global uncertainties, both countries are seeking innovative ways to cooperate in defence and advanced strategic sectors while preparing for a high-level summit that is likely to lead to new and substantial outcomes for bilateral ties.





Based On A PTI Report







