



Indian Army Chief of Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, inaugurated the Indian Army Research Cell (IARC) ‘Agnishodh’ at IIT-Madras, setting a new benchmark in the synergy between India's military forces and cutting-edge technological innovation.





This collaboration is a strategic leap aimed at empowering the nation's defence capabilities through research, indigenous innovation, and upskilling of military personnel in emerging fields like additive manufacturing, cybersecurity, quantum computing, wireless communications, and unmanned systems.





The partnership is further reinforced by integrating the efforts of the IIT-Madras Research Park—including advanced partnerships with entities such as AMTDC and Pravartak Technologies Foundation—to nurture a future-ready, tech-enabled army.





During the inauguration, General Dwivedi delivered a thought-provoking address to faculty and students, centering on “Operation Sindoor—A New Chapter in India’s Fight Against Terrorism.” He depicted the operation as a doctrinal pivot, reflecting a shift toward intelligence-led, carefully calibrated actions.





The General metaphorically likened the operation to a game of chess, explaining, “We did not know what the enemy’s next move was going to be, and what we were going to do. This is called the grey zone.





Grey zone means that we are not going for the conventional operations. What we are doing is just short of a conventional operation. We were making the chess moves, and he (enemy) was also making the chess moves. Somewhere, we were giving them the checkmate and somewhere we were going in for the kill at the risk of losing our own, but that’s what life is all about.”





General Dwivedi recounted the significant events precipitating Operation Sindoor, referencing the attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that shook the nation.





In its aftermath, immediate and resolute action was called for by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, whose directive of “Enough is enough” signalled unprecedented clarity and decisiveness at the highest echelons of leadership.





All three armed forces chiefs conferred, opting for a bold, autonomy-driven approach that “raised morale and empowered our army commanders-in-chief to act on the ground as per their judgement.”





The General detailed the swift planning, conceptualisation, and execution at Northern Command, revealing that seven out of nine pre-identified targets were destroyed, resulting in the elimination of multiple terrorists. The operation, culminating in a meeting with the Prime Minister on April 29, became a rallying point for national unity and purpose.





Gen Dwivedi noted, “It is important that how a small name Op Sindoor connects the whole nation. That is something which galvanised the whole nation. That is the reason the whole nation was saying why have you stopped? That question was being asked and it has been amply answered.”





In closing, Gen Dwivedi lauded the faculty of IIT-Madras for their ongoing contribution to nation-building through their academic prowess.





He emphasised that the spirit of innovation and indigenous technology is now at the heart of India’s proactive security posture, ensuring the armed forces remain equipped to handle threats across conventional and non-conventional domains.





The launch of 'Agnishodh' thus marks a pivotal step towards creating a resilient, future-ready Indian Army—one empowered not only by tactical brilliance and unwavering morale but also by world-class scientific and technological excellence.





Based On ANI Report







