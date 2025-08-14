



The ongoing anti-terror operation in the Akhal forest area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, has entered its final stages after 13 days, making it one of the longest such operations in recent years in the Kashmir Valley.





The operation began on August 1, 2025, following intelligence reports of terrorists hiding in the dense forest terrain.





During the protracted encounter, two Indian Army soldiers, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, have been martyred, and nine others wounded.





Security forces have also neutralised two terrorists, though their identities and group affiliations have not been disclosed yet.





Despite intense combing and search efforts using troops from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Para Special Forces, the operation has been challenging due to the difficult terrain and thick forest cover.





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdi indicated the nearing conclusion of the operation while speaking during the full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium.





Security around the city for the upcoming Independence Day has been tightened significantly with multi-tier security arrangements and high-rise spotters deployed to ensure safety during the event where a VVIP will take the salute.





The operation saw moments of heavy exchange of fire, use of drones, sniffer dogs, and even attack helicopters to locate militants.





However, despite the robustness of the search, it is believed some terrorists may have evaded capture by breaking the security cordon during the operation.





The law enforcement agencies have not yet revealed detailed results but confirm no fresh contact with terrorists has been reported recently.





The extended operation reflects the sustained counter-terrorism effort by security forces in the region to maintain peace and security ahead of major national celebrations and amid continuous threats along the Line of Control. The authorities remain vigilant, and further official updates are expected soon.





Based On A PTI Report







