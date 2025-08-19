



The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) has achieved a major technological milestone with the successful indigenous development of India’s first silicon photonics-based high-speed Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG).





This development not only underscores the institute’s excellence in advanced quantum research but also marks a significant leap in the country’s journey toward self-reliance in critical technologies.





In a strategic move to push this innovation into the market, IIT-Madras’ Technology Transfer Office (TTO) finalized a ₹1-crore licensing agreement with Indrarka Quantum Technologies, enabling the commercial deployment of the silicon photonic QRNG.





The technology, developed at the Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CPPICS), highlights the growing importance of silicon photonics as a crucial enabler for next-generation quantum technologies. Its successful commercialisation reinforces India’s aspiration to become a global leader in quantum innovation and security solutions.





The device itself plays a fundamental role in secure communication and computing systems by providing truly random numbers, a necessity for ensuring high levels of data encryption and cybersecurity.





Unlike conventional random number generators, which can often be predicted by mathematical methods, a QRNG harnesses the inherent unpredictability of quantum phenomena to produce sequences that are irreproducible unique, thereby achieving the highest standards of randomness.





This makes the technology indispensable for applications such as cryptographic algorithms, quantum key distribution (QKD), and secure IT infrastructure for military and defence purposes. Additionally, its utility spans diverse sectors including scientific simulations, financial security, blockchain-based systems, one-time password (OTP) generation, and even gaming applications that require robust randomization mechanisms.





The development journey of the silicon photonic QRNG has already demonstrated tangible outcomes through real-world validation. A prototype module of the system was previously delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), establishing its potential for national security use cases.





Subsequently, an advanced version was deployed successfully at the Society for Electronic Transactions and Security (SETS Chennai) for quantum security applications, proving the reliability and scalability of the innovation. These early deployments reflect the national relevance of the project and underscore the importance of indigenous R&D in areas that intersect cybersecurity and emerging quantum technologies.





Commenting on the achievement, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras, emphasized that silicon photonics is an emerging technology domain with deep synergies with quantum science. He noted that random number generation lies at the core of secure communication systems, making this development a crucial breakthrough for both academic and industrial ecosystems.





The collaboration also reflects IIT-Madras’ mission of translating cutting-edge research into deployable technological solutions that can directly impact industries and national priorities. Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean of IC&SR at IIT-Madras, echoed these sentiments, pointing out that the CPPICS initiative embodies the institute’s vision of transforming world-class academic research into ground breaking products of strategic and societal importance.





The achievement has also been widely recognized at the national level. S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), congratulated the CPPICS team, reaffirming that an indigenously developed, field-deployable silicon photonic QRNG module is a matter of national pride.





This aligns closely with the government’s larger objectives under the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, which emphasise indigenous innovation and technological self-reliance. Dinanath Soni, Director of Indrarka Quantum Technologies, stressed that this collaboration signifies a transformative moment in India’s quantum security landscape and demonstrates how indigenous developments can drive India’s leadership on the global stage.





He further highlighted the industry’s commitment to bringing this innovation across critical sectors, ranging from defence to finance, thereby augmenting India’s role as a hub for next-generation quantum solutions.





In conclusion, the licensing of IIT-Madras’ silicon photonic QRNG to the industry is not only a step forward in translating laboratory research into market-ready solutions but also a defining milestone in India’s quantum technology roadmap.





It represents a confluence of academia, government, and industry working toward building sovereign capabilities in a domain that is expected to shape the future of digital security and innovation worldwide. This pioneering achievement not only strengthens India’s technological arsenal for secure computing but also demonstrates the nation’s resolve to lead in quantum technologies on the global frontier.