Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), at his official residence in New Delhi. During the interaction, the Prime Minister inquired about the “homework” he had assigned to Shukla prior to his landmark mission.





Recalling the incident humorously, Shukla revealed that when his colleagues heard about it, they teased him, saying, “Your Prime Minister has given you homework.” Nevertheless, he completed the task earnestly, later telling the Prime Minister with a smile, “Very good progress has been made, sir.” Emphasising its significance, Shukla added that the mission was only the “beginning” of India’s human space exploration journey, rather than its conclusion.





Shubhanshu Shukla, who serves in the Indian Air Force with the rank of Group Captain, spent a total of 20 days in space, including 18 days aboard the ISS. His mission began when he docked on June 26 and concluded with his return to Earth on July 15.





During his meeting with PM Modi, the astronaut shared the physical challenges of transitioning back to gravity after nearly three weeks in microgravity. He explained that upon returning, his brain struggled to reorient itself to Earth’s environment, resulting in difficulty walking independently.





Initially, he required assistance to move around, a problem mirrored by the adaptation process he also faced upon first reaching the ISS. Such experiences, he said, highlighted the immense physiological adjustments astronauts endure in space missions.





A notable part of his mission involved conducting scientific experiments aboard the station. Shukla worked extensively on biological and life sciences studies, including experiments on tardigrades, myogenesis (muscle development), cyanobacteria, microalgae, and edible crops. Particularly significant was the germination of Indian staples like moong (Green Gram) and fenugreek (Nethi).





Shukla described the results of these experiments to the Prime Minister with pride, noting that both seeds sprouted within just eight days in simple conditions involving only a dish and water. This drew the attention of his international crewmates, who were amazed at how such easily accessible seeds could serve as high-nutrition, space-efficient food options.





Highlighting the relevance, Shukla explained that food security remains a critical challenge aboard space stations, where cargo space is costly and limited. In this context, small but highly nutritious crops like moong and Methi could prove revolutionary in sustaining astronauts during extended missions while also offering lessons for food security on Earth.





Labelling these as “India’s little secrets,” Shukla suggested that the practical knowledge embedded in Indian food culture could play an important role in future space exploration. He stressed that such experiments demonstrated India’s unique approach to addressing complex challenges faced in long-term human spaceflight.





Beyond laboratory science, Shukla shared the immense enthusiasm he encountered over the past year from ordinary citizens and global communities alike. Wherever he travelled after the mission, he said people eagerly sought him out, curious to learn about India’s role in space and its growing ambitions.





Remarkably, some even asked detailed and knowledgeable questions about the upcoming Gaganyaan mission—India’s first independent human spaceflight project—often being well-versed with its expected timeline and objectives.





His international crewmates, too, were deeply inquisitive about India’s progress in human spaceflight, eagerly anticipating the Gaganyaan mission. Shukla expressed with pride that India’s space program is now recognised globally as a key emerging force, with both citizens and experts watching closely its milestones.





His own mission, he emphasised, was not just a personal achievement but also a collective leap for Indian space exploration, symbolising a new era in the country’s technological and scientific aspirations.





In acknowledging the “homework” given by the Prime Minister, Shukla reaffirmed his belief that India’s experiments in space—particularly in the area of sustainable food systems—are paving the way for future missions and will benefit humanity at large, both off and on Earth.





Based On NDTV Report







