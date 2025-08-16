



Two Indian aquanauts achieved a historic milestone by diving to depths of over 4,000 and 5,000 meters in the North Atlantic Ocean, marking India’s deepest ocean expedition to date. Conducted in partnership with France on August 5 and 6, 2025, the dives were made in the French submersible "Nautile" as part of preparations for India’s ambitious Deep Ocean Mission, also known as Samudrayaan.





On August 5, Raju Ramesh, a scientist at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), descended to 4,025 meters.





The next day, retired Indian Navy Commander Jatinder Pal Singh became the first Indian to reach a depth of 5,002 meters. Singh’s descent took 2.5 hours, with another 2.5 hours to return to the surface, totalling nearly 10 hours underwater including about four hours of operational activity at the ocean bed.





During the dive, Singh collected samples and operated robotic arms (manipulators) to better understand their functionality at such extreme depths. He also observed the deep ocean environment where sunlight cannot penetrate.





The expedition served as a critical experience for the Indian team, providing hands-on knowledge about pre-dive preparations, navigation, manoeuvring, sampling, communication, and trajectory tracking needed for manned deep-sea exploration.





Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the milestone as symbolic of India’s dual thrust into space and deep ocean exploration, noting the significance of these advances for economic growth through underexplored sectors.





The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown strong interest in the Deep Ocean Mission, mentioning it multiple times in his recent Independence Day speeches. The minister also indicated that India aims to have Indians going into space in Indian spacecraft and simultaneously into the deep ocean using indigenously developed submersibles.





The Deep Ocean Mission, approved in 2021 and implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, aims to develop both crewed and uncrewed submersibles, deep-sea mining technologies, ocean climate services, biodiversity research, and ocean energy. The program targets harnessing resources within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf.





Before India begins deep dives with its own indigenous submersible, Matsya-6000, further dives will be conducted in the French Nautile. The Matsya-6000 submersible is designed to carry three persons to depths of up to 6,000 meters inside a 2.1-meter diameter titanium alloy spherical cabin that can withstand extreme oceanic pressures. It includes scientific sensors, communication and safety systems, with emergency endurance of up to 96 hours. The first deep dive with the Matsya-6000 is targeted around December 2027.





With this achievement, India joins an elite group of fewer than six nations worldwide with the capability to undertake manned deep-sea missions, marking a significant leap forward in oceanic exploration and technology development. The event also comes a month after India’s astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla reached the International Space Station, symbolising India’s expanding frontiers in both space and ocean exploration.





This historic expedition underlines the strategic importance India places on the blue economy, combining scientific innovation with economic potential from deep-sea resources, and signals India’s readiness to explore and exploit oceanic wealth at great depths through technological self-reliance and international collaboration.





Based On Tribune Report







