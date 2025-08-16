



Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) have signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of the Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR).





This MoU, formalised on August 12, 2025, at NPCIL’s Mumbai office, involves EIL providing engineering services for the conceptual design and engineering of structures, systems, and components of the BSMR.





The agreement was executed by EIL’s Director (Commercial) and NPCIL’s Director (Technical) in the presence of the Chairpersons and Managing Directors of both organisations, Vartika Shukla of EIL and BC Pathak of NPCIL, along with senior management from both entities.





EIL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, is well known for its comprehensive project solutions across various industrial sectors. NPCIL, managed under the Department of Atomic Energy, is responsible for establishing and operating India’s nuclear power plants.





The partnership is part of the Government of India’s broader strategy to expand nuclear energy capacity under the Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat, which ambitiously targets achieving 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047.





The Bharat Small Modular Reactor represents an advanced version of India's existing Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor technology. Three types of SMRs are being indigenously designed, including a 200 MWe reactor, a 55 MWe SMR, and a 5 MWth High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor for hydrogen production.





These reactors use slightly enriched uranium fuel and incorporate passive safety features. The development effort is led jointly by NPCIL and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).





This collaboration signifies a strategic move to accelerate nuclear power development in India, emphasising clean, green, and reliable energy sources for strengthening the nation’s energy security.





Small Modular Reactors are seen as a transformative technology offering scalability, reduced construction timelines, and enhanced safety, suitable for energy-intensive industries, repurposing retiring thermal plants, and supplying power to remote regions lacking grid connectivity.





The MoU between EIL and NPCIL is a milestone in India’s clean energy journey, reflecting the government’s commitment to nuclear power as a cornerstone of a sustainable and secure energy future, aligned with the goal of reaching 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.





The engineering partnership leverages EIL’s expertise from concept to commissioning, positioning it as a key contributor to advancing India’s nuclear energy technology and infrastructure.





Agencies







