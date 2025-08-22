



Apollo Microsystems has achieved a significant milestone by securing fresh defence orders valued at ₹25.12 crore. The company was selected as the lowest bidder for contracts awarded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other defence sector public undertakings.





While the official release announcing the development did not disclose further specifics about the nature of these orders, the win underscores Apollo Microsystems’ growing footprint within India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





This development comes at a pivotal time for India’s defence sector, which is witnessing rapid growth fuelled by the government’s emphasis on indigenisation, self-reliance, and enhanced defence preparedness.





In FY 2024-25, India’s annual defence production recorded its highest-ever level at ₹1,50,590 crore, along with defence exports reaching a record ₹23,622 crore. Such achievements highlight the sector's expanding manufacturing capacity and international competitiveness, supported by the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





Additionally, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has recently cleared capital acquisition proposals amounting to nearly ₹67,000 crore to strengthen the operational readiness of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





Prominent defence manufacturers are also benefitting from the government’s push, with large-scale procurements under development. Notably, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has secured approval for a massive order worth ₹62,000 crore to deliver 97 Light Combat Aircraft (TEJAS MK-1A), reflecting the government’s significant investment into indigenous air combat capabilities.





Such large strategic initiatives further expand the opportunities for medium and specialised firms like Apollo Microsystems, which deliver advanced sub-systems and be-spoke solutions for defence projects.





On the company front, Apollo Microsystems has continued to advance its position as a critical defence electronics and technology solutions provider.





In the first quarter of FY26, the company reported a sharp improvement in its business performance, with profit after tax doubling to ₹19.43 crore and revenue climbing 46% year-on-year to ₹133.58 crore. These results reflect growing demand for its advanced technological offerings across defence and allied domains.





A major development in recent months was Apollo Microsystems’ acquisition of IDL Explosives in an all-cash deal worth ₹107 crore. This acquisition has enabled the company to diversify into new verticals by adding capabilities in the manufacturing and supply of bulk and packaged explosives, which have applications in both mining and infrastructure industries.





With this acquisition, Apollo Microsystems is positioned not only as a developer of defence technologies but also as a player with a broader presence in strategic industrial segments.





The company’s product portfolio further reinforces its technological orientation. Apollo Microsystems is engaged in the development of indigenous defence solutions such as the Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Swarm Drone System (VMCSDS), designed to provide the Indian Army with advanced anti-drone capabilities amid evolving threats from swarm drone warfare.





In addition to bespoke defence applications, the company also develops customised commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) systems, serving diverse sectors such as space, railways, homeland security, and other critical areas of national infrastructure.





Taken together, these developments highlight Apollo Microsystems’ steady progress as a key contributor to India’s defence manufacturing story.





With strong indigenous capabilities, an expanding product portfolio, and alignment with government-led drives for self-reliance and modernisation, the company is well-positioned to play a growing role in fortifying India’s defence and strategic industries.





Agencies







