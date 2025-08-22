



Security forces in Jammu have foiled a potential security scare after capturing a pigeon suspected to have been deployed from across the International Border (IB) in RS Pura sector while carrying a threat letter.





The unusual but highly concerning incident occurred on the evening of August 18 in the Katmaria area, when troops noticed the bird with a small chit tied to its claws. On closer inspection, it was found that the note contained a threatening message issued in both Urdu and English, warning of an imminent attack on the Jammu railway station using an improvised explosive device (IED).





The chit allegedly bore phrases such as “Kashmir Freedom” and “Time has come,” which raised suspicions of a deliberate cross-border psychological and terror-linked manoeuvre.





Officials highlighted that while Pakistan-based entities have previously resorted to unconventional forms of messaging—deploying balloons, flags, and even pigeons across the border—this marks the first known instance of a pigeon being caught with a direct and targeted terror threat aimed at a critical piece of infrastructure. The incident has intensified concerns within the security establishment, prompting immediate countermeasures to safeguard sensitive installations and public areas in Jammu. Acting swiftly, authorities fortified security around the city’s key transport hub. Dog squads and bomb disposal units were deployed to patrol not only the railway station premises but also the adjoining tracks and vital links. Local police reinforced perimeter security and established a heightened state of alert, reflecting the seriousness with which the matter is being examined.





According to senior officers, security agencies are weighing multiple angles in their investigation. One line of inquiry considers whether the pigeon was deliberately trained and dispatched from across the border as part of an orchestrated plan. Another perspective points to the possibility of this being a mischief attempt intended to create panic, though officials emphasised that even the slightest suspicion cannot be dismissed given the prevailing threat perceptions in the region.





The timing and nature of the threat have come against the backdrop of continued anti-India designs from hostile actors, particularly in Kashmir, where frequent attempts are made to foment unrest and disrupt civilian life.





Experts in the field of security and defence have underscored that while the use of animals such as pigeons for communication may appear archaic, the psychological objective remains the same—to instil fear, test security readiness, and possibly divert attention from larger covert activities. They caution that ignoring such instances could leave space for real threats to slip through. The Jammu incident, therefore, serves as a reminder that even unconventional methods form a part of asymmetric warfare strategies employed by adversaries.





For now, the pigeon is under scrutiny, and forensic analysis of the chit is underway to trace origins, handwriting samples, and possible intelligence cues regarding its sender. Law enforcement personnel are also coordinating with intelligence agencies to assess whether the message aligns with any intercepted communication or ongoing surveillance inputs. The security establishment remains on edge, recognising the symbolic and disruptive value such actions carry in an already sensitive border region.





The capture of this pigeon with an attached threat note near the Jammu IB has shed light on new dimensions of unconventional tactics in cross-border hostility. Whether a serious terror plot or a propaganda-driven act of mischief, the implications for public security are significant. The immediate tightening of security, deployment of specialised teams, and vigilance of law enforcement reflect the gravity of the incident. Moving forward, security agencies are treating the matter with utmost caution, both to mitigate risks and to send a clear message that even the most unorthodox methods of spreading terror will not go unchecked.





Based On PTI Report







