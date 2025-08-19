



India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi on August 18, 2025, emphasizing the significance of this engagement amid a challenging phase in bilateral relations.





The visit comes shortly before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin and marks the first instance of a Chinese minister visiting India since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping’s meeting during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024.





During his opening remarks, Jaishankar underlined that both nations have traversed a difficult period, primarily driven by the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that began in April-May 2020. Despite the friction, recent agreements on disengagement and patrolling arrangements have led to an incremental improvement in ties, demonstrated by the progress ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit.





Jaishankar asserted that for forward movement, the two sides must embrace "the three mutuals": mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest. He stressed that it is vital for differences not to escalate into disputes or for competition to devolve into conflict, an approach intended to foster candid and constructive interaction between the two Asian giants.





The agenda for the bilateral discussions was wide-ranging and substantive. Jaishankar noted talks would encompass economic and trade matters, pilgrimages, people-to-people exchanges, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity, and other bilateral exchanges. He indicated the intention to follow up on several concerns he had previously raised during his July 2025 visit to China.





In particular, Jaishankar highlighted the critical importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas as the bedrock for any positive momentum in bilateral relations. He welcomed the upcoming 24th round of border talks between the Special Representatives of India and China—the Chinese leader Wang Yi would be engaging with India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval. Jaishankar reiterated that the ongoing de-escalation process must advance, underscoring this as a prerequisite for stable relations.





Moving beyond regional concerns, Jaishankar pointed to the necessity of discussing the broader international situation, noting that the world’s two largest nations have a natural responsibility to seek a fair, balanced, and multipolar world order, including a multipolar Asia.





He called for reformed multilateralism to address contemporary global challenges and maintained that enhancing global economic stability is especially imperative in the current environment. Jaishankar also identified the fight against terrorism in all its forms as a major priority and expected the bilateral dialogue to reinforce cooperation in combating this threat.





Welcoming Wang Yi and his delegation, Jaishankar acknowledged the collaborative engagement between the two countries during China’s SCO Presidency and extended best wishes for a successful Summit with impactful outcomes. He expressed optimism that these discussions would yield a more stable, cooperative, and future-oriented relationship, ensuring mutual benefits and the resolution of outstanding concerns.





Jaishankar’s remarks reflected a clear intent to move past recent upheavals and rebuild ties on a platform of constructive engagement and mutual understanding, while addressing both bilateral and global imperatives.





Based On ANI Report





